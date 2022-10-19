Canada's largest union in the federally regulated private sector is pleased with Ottawa's direction.

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Teamsters Canada is welcoming the federal government's plan, announced today, to implement anti-scab legislation in the federally regulated private sector. The move would level the playing field for truck drivers, couriers, railroaders, airport workers and others to negotiate better wages and working conditions.

While details remain to be seen, anti-scab legislation would ban companies from simply replacing locked-out or striking workers. That incentivizes employers to bargain in good faith, work to avoid labour disputes, and ensure workers are respected and treated fairly. A similar law exists in Québec and in British Columbia.

"Finally! The federal government recognizes that corporate Canada has always held more power than the everyday working Canadian, and in order to fairly negotiate working conditions, the use of strikebreakers must be banned. This will make free collective bargaining more effective and meaningful for our members and Canadian workers everywhere," explained the president of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte.

The legislation is expected to be tabled some time next year.

Teamsters Canada is the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. The represents over 125,000 members in all sectors of the economy. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, with which they are affiliated, represents 1.2 million members in North America.

SOURCE Teamsters Canada

