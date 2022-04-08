Teamsters Canada Welcomes Federal Budget 2022

Union commends key measures improving social conditions, recognition of workers' role as partners in success of the Canadian economy

LAVAL, QC, April 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Teamsters Canada welcomes today's Federal Budget 2022, which includes strong measures for improved welfare of workers and families through accessible housing and affordable dental care, significant investments in training and job creation, and an important recognition of labour's role in the economy.

"We recognize Budget 2022's emphasis on ensuring that all Canadians can move forward together as we navigate these uncertain times," said François Laporte, President, Teamsters Canada. "We applaud the vision reflected in this Budget, which not only invests in making our infrastructure and supply chains greener and more efficient, but does so all the while recognizing the key role of labour and skilled trades in the success of Canada's economy."

Essential to a just transition towards a sustainable, greener and fairer economy, is the involvement of workers, who are at the forefront of carrying out the needed changes.

"We applaud the pending creation of the new union-led advisory table that brings together unions and trade associations to advise on how to help workers navigate the changing job market", added François Laporte. "Such collaborative mechanisms are the only way we can tackle the immense challenges we have to face in the years to come. Our traditional ways of doing - and working - are being redrawn."

Several other measures in Budget 2022 are notable steps towards reflecting the key contribution of workers as partners to Canada's success - and investing accordingly. The Labour Mobility Deduction for Tradespeople, which recognizes up to $4,000 a year in travel and relocation expenses of workers in the construction industry, will have a significant impact on workers' daily lives.

Funding for the Union Training and Innovation Program is doubled, allowing thousands of workers to retrain in the skilled trades through mentorship, career services, and job-matching.

Furthermore, Employment Insurance Act changes will ensure more workers are eligible for help before they become unemployed, and that employers can receive direct support to re-train their workers.

'We look forward to exploring how we can continue moving forward, working with the Federal government and partners to make sure that we build back stronger in all spheres,' concluded François Laporte.

The Teamsters Union represents 125,000 members in Canada. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has 1.4 million members in North America.

