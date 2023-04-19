LAVAL, QC, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Teamsters Canada, the country's largest transportation union and largest union in the federally regulated private sector, today expressed its support and solidarity with striking members of the federal public service and their union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

"Federal public service workers performed heroically during the pandemic, ensuring Canadians got the support they needed quickly and efficiently. Now, it's our turn to support them. Teamsters Canada and its more than 125,000 members stand in full support of their strike action. We urge the government to negotiate in good faith and respect the rights of these hardworking individuals," said the president of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte.

Many Teamster members rely on essential services provided by PSAC members, such as border services, transportation safety oversight, and the issuance of transportation-sector licences, certificates, and registrations. A prolonged conflict between the government and its public service workers would have significant consequences for supply chains and millions of Canadians.

"Ottawa seems to have money for all sorts of corporate subsidies, but not enough for the workers providing the services we all rely on. We hope that the Treasury Board will exercise fairness and common sense in resolving this conflict quickly, minimizing the impact on the lives of our members and all Canadians," added Laporte.

Teamsters Canada encourages its members to support the PSAC in their local areas.

As transportation workers across the country continue to provide vital services to Canadians, Teamsters Canada remains committed to standing with PSAC members in their fight for fair treatment and a swift resolution.

With over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. It's also the largest union the federally regulated private sector. The organization represents workers at CP, CN, UPS, Purolator, countless trucking companies, and more. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

