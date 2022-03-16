Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Provided Notice of Lockout by Canadian Pacific Railway

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference is committed to working until the lockout deadline to reach a collective agreement

LAVAL, QC, March 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian Pacific (CP) have served the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) with notice of lockout. In the event there is not a negotiated settlement between the parties, CP will lockout the Union on March 20, 2022, at 0001 a.m.

The Locomotive Engineers, Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons employed with CP Rail recently voted 96.7% to authorize strike action.

"It was well known that CP was going to force a work stoppage and lockout our members. They have done just that," said Dave Fulton, spokesperson for TCRC. "At the bargaining table, CP continues to dismiss our members' demands and are unwilling to negotiate the issues they have created. We remain committed to reaching an acceptable agreement that addresses our members issues. Our members are fully engaged and will be ready in the event CP carries out the notice."

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference is committed to working with federal mediators and reaching a negotiated settlement. The Union is willing to remain at the bargaining table until the March 20th lockout deadline and beyond.

The key issues include wages, benefits, pensions, and work rules.

Teamsters Canada represents 125,000 workers across Canada across multiple industries, with more than 16,000 of those members working in the rail industry. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, with which Teamsters Canada is affiliated, has 1.4 million members across North America.

SOURCE Teamsters Canada

