Teamsters, Alstom, Reach Tentative Agreement for Toronto GO Trains

The Teamsters Union is pleased to announce a tentative agreement affecting over 850 workers who keep Toronto's commuter trains running on track

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) and Alstom today reached a tentative agreement affecting over 850 workers who operate Toronto's commuter trains. Union members will begin voting next week to ratify the agreement.

"We are pleased to announce a tentative agreement for the unsung heroes who keep Toronto's commuter train service running on track. These workers safely transport millions of passengers across the GTA every week. It's no small task, and the city simply could not function without their labour," commented the national president of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte.

Gregory Vaughan, TCRC General Chairman for GO Transit workers, also praised the outcome of the negotiations. "I would like to thank our members for their patience and support throughout this process. I would also like to salute the bargaining committee for working long hours on this, as well as the provincial mediator who helped us reach a negotiated settlement. I encourage our members to attend the information meetings, ask questions, and vote on this important agreement," said Vaughan.

The union members are essential to the smooth functioning of GO Trains. They include train operators, mechanics, on-board customer service representatives, warehouse personnel, maintenance workers, and labourers.

Details of the agreement are being withheld from the public until union members have had a chance to view them first.

With over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country's largest transportation and supply chain union. It's also the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. The organization represents workers at CP, CN, UPS, Purolator, countless trucking companies, and more. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

