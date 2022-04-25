Teamsters 362 Files Application with Alberta Labour Relations Board for Amazon Fulfillment Centre Employees

Teamsters Local Union 362 members are taking the next step in efforts to unionize employees

NISKU, AB, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Teamsters Local Union 362, which represents approximately 7,000 workers throughout Alberta and the Northwest Territories, has filed an application with the Alberta Labour Relations Board to certify a vote for union representation at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre in Nisku, Alberta.

This is the Teamsters' second attempt at forming a union at the Amazon site in Nisku, after a failed attempt last fall, due to not reaching the required threshold of signed cards as a result of a discrepancy regarding the number of employees working at the site.

Teamsters is confident it has surpassed the threshold required under provincial rules that at least 40 per cent of employees are in favour of forming a union and will be awarded a representation vote.

Chance Hrycun, Vice-president and Business agent with Teamsters Local Union 362 says, "Amazon workers near and far have been vocal about their desire for change, and we will support them in any way we can to ensure they can achieve the work environment and employment rights they're looking for."

Now that the application has been submitted, the labour board will review the application, and if approved, workers will be able to cast a vote towards becoming unionized. Several Amazon sites across North America are in the process of following similar steps.

The Teamsters Union has been in Canada for more than 118 years, and warehousing and delivery services have been among the union's core industries for just as long.

