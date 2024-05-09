Team Revolution Launches Another Cycling Season to Raise Funds for Humber River Health Foundation

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Team Revolution began its 13th cycling season with an April launch at The Arlington Estate, welcoming team members and sponsors ahead of another year of fundraising rides that will culminate with this year's Granfondo endurance race in Italy to help to add to the more than $3.5 million it has already raised in support of Humber River Health since its first Granfondo in 2012.

The joyous launch event was a celebration of the Team Revolution cyclists who all share two passions, cycling and raising funds for Humber River Health as it continues to innovate and use technology to reinvent patient care. Among the sponsors supporting the event were Canaccord Genuity, LavAzza, Campari, Marchesi Fumanelli Winery, FriZero, CIBC, Lakeview Homes, Active Green + Ross, Marant Construction, Doorland, Nicola Wealth and City Life Magazine.

"We are deeply grateful to our growing list of sponsors who support Team Revolution," says co-chair Robert Colelli. "Their commitment extends beyond financial support — they genuinely share our team members' passion for cycling and enhancing health care in our region. Our members contribute more than just funds — they engage in rigorous cycling challenges that positively impact our community. Together, we are enjoying this journey and making a substantial difference in patient care at Humber River Health and beyond."

"As Board Chair at Humber River Health and a Team Rev rider since the beginning, I see firsthand the impact of these fundraising efforts. Our beautiful community in Northwest Toronto is challenged by issues of health inequity and service scarcity. The philanthropic efforts of Team Revolution and its members help us bridge those gaps and ensure that everyone in our community gets the assistance they need and deserve." Says Michael Iacovelli.

Team Revolution is a different approach to fundraising. Its 150 members don't just donate to worthwhile causes, they also participate with a passion for staying active and healthy by challenging themselves with ambitious rides throughout the cycling season. The highlight of the year will be the team's biannual participation in a Granfondo, where some of Italy's most daunting hills will challenge them. This September's Gran Fondo will wind through a circuit near Milan and include some additional training in the Sanremo / Monaco region prior to the Granfondo.

"A Granfondo is a challenge for our team, but one they take on enthusiastically," says co-chair Steve Gobbatto. "It is also testament to their passion and commitment not only to cycling, but to raising funds for Humber River Health, North America's first digital hospital."

Further celebrating their success, Team Revolution recently participated in the Market Open Ceremony at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), an honour that was bestowed to highlight their significant contributions to community health and their fundraising success. This prestigious event served as a platform to showcase their achievements and further support their ongoing initiatives.

Watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SR_PnMXEp0E

For further information: Media Contact: Anastasiia Horbulova, [email protected]