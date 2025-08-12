Team Ontario Sweeps Men's & Women's Titles at Sun Life Canada Hoops

U23 3x3 National Championships showcased talent and Canadian pride at The Bentway

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Basketball, in partnership with Sun Life, is proud to announce that Team Ontario has claimed top men's and women's spots at the Sun Life Canada Hoops, Canada's premier U23 National 3x3 Championship. The tournament took place August 9 and 10 at The Bentway in downtown Toronto, transforming the urban space under the Gardiner Expressway into a showcase of Canada's top young 3x3 talent. The winning women's team will represent Canada at the Pilipinas United 3x3 Tournament in Manila, Philippines on August 23 and 24 and the men's winning team will represent Canada at the Brasilia Challenger in Brasilia, Brazil on September 13 and 14.

Over two days of intense competition, elite men's and women's U23 teams from across the country battled for national supremacy in the fast-growing 3x3 format. In the end, in both the women's and men's brackets, Team Ontario battled Team Quebec and came out as winners.

"It's incredible to see the level of talent in our U23 athletes and how much the 3x3 game continues to grow across Canada," said Michael Bartlett, President and CEO of Canada Basketball. "Events like Sun Life Canada Hoops not only showcase future stars but also help inspire more young Canadians to pick up a basketball and stay active."

The event was part of Canada Basketball's broader "Summer of Basketball", a series of marquee events celebrating the sport from grassroots to high performance. As presenting partner, Sun Life continues to champion initiatives that promote active, healthy lifestyles for Canadians of all ages.

"This summer has been an incredible celebration of energy, teamwork, and the transformative power of sport," said Dawn Bednarski, Vice-President & Canada Chief Marketing Officer, Sun Life. "At Sun Life, we're proud to partner with Canada Basketball to support healthy living and community connection through programs like this one. Congratulations to all the teams who brought their passion to the court – and a special shoutout to the tournament champions!"

