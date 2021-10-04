"Team CIBC has been coming together with the Canadian Cancer Society and Canadians from coast to coast to coast around a shared purpose from the beginning," says Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CIBC's Group Head, Personal and Business Banking and Executive Run Sponsor. "Step by step with our friends at the Canadian Cancer Society, we've created a movement that brings Canadians together in support of friends, family, and loved ones who experience breast cancer. And once again the ingenuity and determination shown by Team CIBC was evident in creatively fundraising to help change the future of breast cancer."

To ensure beloved elements of Run Day were accessible, CIBC and the Canadian Cancer Society once again developed another exciting virtual and physical experience. A refreshed app and avatar were created to allow participants to create and customize their own virtual runner, fundraise to unlock rewards, and track their activity.

Accompanying the virtual elements, an energetic opening ceremony was live streamed on YESTV, offering participants from across the country the chance to tune into performances from iconic Canadian artists including Chantal Kreviazuk, Brett Kissel and Tynomi Banks, and testimonials from people affected by breast cancer. For 25 years, CIBC and the Canadian Cancer Society have worked collaboratively to bring people together which has, in turn, enabled Canadians affected by breast cancer to receive life-changing support.

"Together with our dedicated and visionary partner CIBC, we've created a national movement that has transformed the breast cancer landscape in Canada, enabling new discoveries and a greater understanding of the disease," says Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society. "Longstanding partnerships like this are rare and we're grateful that since joining us in 1997, CIBC has provided unwavering support to people affected by breast cancer."

As title sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure for 25 years, Team CIBC has raised more than $58 million for breast cancer research, treatment, education, and support programs.

This year's Run follows the recent unveiling of CIBC's new, modernized brand and exemplifies the bank's renewed purpose of making client and community ambitions a reality.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish health policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever. Visit cancer.ca for more information.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC and its team are committed to coming together to help people and communities realize their ambitions. In 2020, CIBC and its team invested $75 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

