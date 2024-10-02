Team Canada Launches "It's Time" Campaign, Championing Women's Sport at First-Ever Puig Women's America's Cup

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Team Canada's Women's Team, led by Isabella Bertold, has launched the "It's Time" campaign—a powerful rallying call to champion women's sport and inspire support as they compete in the inaugural Puig Women's America's Cup in Barcelona this weekend. Team Canada's first race is scheduled for Sunday, October 6th.

This milestone event marks the first time there has been a women's competition in the America's Cup, the world's oldest international sporting trophy dating back to 1851.

Members of the Concord Pacific Racing team practice in advance of the inaugural Puig Women’s America’s Cup in Barcelona which begins October 5th. (CNW Group/Concord Pacific Racing)

The "It's Time" campaign, now live on YouTube and Instagram, is a bold initiative to inspire future generations of female athletes and challenge the status quo in a sport that has been historically male-dominated. The campaign highlights the passion and determination of Team Canada's women's team, sailing under the banner of Concord Pacific Racing, as they step onto the pinnacle stage of sailing.

"It's about time women were on this stage," said Isabella Bertold, Principal of Concord Pacific Racing. "This campaign is about more than racing. It's about shining a spotlight on the incredible female athletes in our team and providing young girls with role models. If you can see it, you can be it, and we want to show aspiring female athletes that they too can compete at the highest level."

The campaign draws on findings from Canadian Women & Sport, whose 2023 report shows that 2 in 3 Canadians are fans of women's sports, with strong demand for increased representation and visibility. The report also highlights that younger audiences—particularly Gen Z and millennials—are driving this demand, with 85% of fans engaging by watching women's sports on TV or online. The "It's Time" campaign seeks to meet this demand, calling on fans, corporate partners, and communities to support women's sailing as it takes centre stage.

Corporate partners Concord Green Energy, RBC, TELUS, and Dilawri are playing a key role in amplifying the "It's Time" campaign, leveraging their extensive customer networks to raise further awareness. Their investment underscores the increasing appetite for women's sports in Canada, particularly among younger generations who are passionate about gender equity and diversity in sport.

"We want to congratulate Emirates Team New Zealand and their CEO Grant Dalton for their leadership in bringing this historic moment together. It's long overdue," said Terry Hui, President and CEO of Concord Pacific Developments. "Beyond the competition, this moment goes further by breaking down barriers and opening up career paths that, until now, have been almost exclusively available to men. The opportunities for women in sailing, and sport more broadly, are expanding, and this is just the beginning. We're proud to be supporting Concord Pacific Racing and shining a spotlight on the incredible talent of these female athletes."

Fans across Canada can watch the Puig Women's America's Cup live on TELUS Optik TV, TSN, the official America's Cup website, and YouTube. For more information on how to tune in, visit America's Cup Viewing.

The "It's Time" campaign also invites fans to share their stories and support for women's sport using the hashtag #ItsTime. By joining the conversation, fans can help amplify the message of gender equity and highlight the importance of visibility for women in sport.

Follow all the action from Concord Pacific Racing on Instagram or via the team website.

About Concord Pacific Racing:

Team Canada's goal is to win the first-ever Puig Women's America's Cup and the UniCredit Youth America's Cup regattas in Barcelona 2024, inspiring greater participation, excellence and pride across Canada. Team Canada consists of two distinct squads: the Women's team and the Youth team. The athletes will train together but compete in separate races. The Women's team, composed of a crew of four led by Isabella Bertold, competes during the America's Cup Final series in early October 2024. Andrew Wood is the Youth Team Lead, and similar to the women, also has a four-person crew that will compete in September.

Yacht Club of Record: Royal Vancouver Yacht Club



