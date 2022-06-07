TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Aviva Canada teammates will fan out across Canada today in support of Aviva's first Climate Day.

As Aviva releases another first – its Sustainability Report – team members are coming together in larger groups to participate in real, tangible, on-the-ground climate change activities such as tree planting and shoreline cleanups, for the first time since the pandemic.

Climate change is a priority issue for Aviva, the first major insurance company in the world to target net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. In the United Kingdom and in Canada, Aviva has partnered with the World Wildlife Fund to tackle biodiversity loss, which goes hand in hand with climate change, to restore nature and create more climate-resilient communities.

On Aviva Climate Day over 1,000 Aviva employees across Canada will be out in local communities engaging in activities from tree planting and salvaging furniture, to potting native plants and cleaning up local shorelines, while learning more about topics on sustainability, including how organics waste is processed and the benefits of having honeybees in the ecosystem.

Jason Storah, CEO of Aviva Canada says:

"This is a great way for everyone to get together and make an impact collectively. At Aviva Canada, we are taking steps to act on climate change, to help build stronger communities and to embed sustainability into all aspects of our business. Change doesn't happen overnight and there's still so much more to do. Our annual Aviva Climate Day will allow us to celebrate and elevate how we've made a difference through this important work, in local communities where Aviva has a presence."

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.4 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for our people, our customers, our communities and our planet. Launched in 2019, Aviva Canada is investing in safer communities through Aviva Take Back Our Roads, which uses data driven solutions and strategic collaborations to make safer roads a reality for all. In 2021, we announced our plan to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040, the most demanding target of any major insurance company in the world.

