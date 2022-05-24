TealBook Earns the Best Place to Work Certification in Canada for 2022

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- TealBook, one of Canada's fastest growing technology companies, has been officially recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Canada for its achievements in promoting continuous learning at work and in fostering a high-performing workplace culture. During the assessment, TealBook's employees gave the company high ratings for employee conditions, workplace culture and policies, in addition to recognizing the company as one of the rewarding places to work, enabling people to unlock their potential in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

The results of the survey include:

96% of the employees perceive TealBook as a great place to work

92% of the employees affirmed their pride in working for the company

93% of the employees feel a sense of value and respect in TealBook's workplace

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Stephany Lapierre, TealBook's Founder and CEO, commented that, "Winning The Best Place to Work Award is an honour and validation of the strong corporate culture we are building that respects and values each of our employees. Early on, we established strong core values that have been well integrated into our culture: Trust Through Transparency, TealWork is TeamWork, Deliver Delight and The Will to Win. With these principles in mind, we are building a highly diverse and high-performance environment that enables our team members to learn and grow. We also listen and try new things to give them the opportunity to think, recharge, and pay attention to both their mental and physical health. We want our employees to continue to be happy and proud to be a TealBooker - and to reflect that being at TealBook gave them an experience of a lifetime."

Shalaka Khambaswadkar, Director of People Operations, further commented on this achievement: "Our people are at the core of why we win at TealBook. I love that on any given day, we challenge ourselves, do impactful work, deliver delight and thrive in this incredible culture we've built together. I am very proud of this recognition and it's a testament to what happens when you put people first."

About TealBook

TealBook is advancing the world through supplier data by empowering the digital enterprise with an autonomously enriched supplier data foundation that powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance. Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world's most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it's business as usual, they use TealBook's technology to unleash full procurement possibilities. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech100 and Gartner's Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com

For more information about the program, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

