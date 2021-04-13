QUEBEC, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following discussions with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ-QPAT) in conciliation this morning at the Tribunal administratif du travail (TAT), the school service centres and the English school boards withdrew their appeal, reassured by certain elements put in place by the unions. They are no longer challenging the legality of the April 14 strike or its alleged abusive character. The strike planned for April 14 until 9:30 a.m., for all education sectors will be held as scheduled.

The FSE-CSQ and the QPAT were able to confirm that for tomorrow's strike:

Health measures will be respected during demonstrations and mobilization events.

Teachers will be available to perform their duties as of 9:31 a.m.

"It's upsetting to see how English-language school service centres and school boards have fought against the rights of teachers rather than standing with us to improve our services to students. They were helpless and unable to come up with a plan within two weeks. And yet, when there are changes, our teachers need to turn on a dime. Parents were the ones who were caught off guard and that's heartbreaking because school organizations failed in their duty. And again we're saying that we don't want to affect services to students, we're working to protect them. We're pushing to advance negotiations and improve everyday life in the classroom as well as support and promote a teaching profession in crisis," says Josée Scalabrini, President of FSE-CSQ, and Heidi Yetman, President of QPAT

School organizations had also announced that tomorrow would still be taught remotely. Given the short timeframe, the Adjudicator refused to hear the case this morning. This means that, for tomorrow, there will be no decision preventing distance education for the rest of the day following the strike. Teachers will therefore follow the instructions issued by their employer for that day.

"We intend to fight tooth and nail to be heard on this. Distance education is provided for public health reasons, not to manage employer labour relations. Not only are we not waiving our right to challenge in any way, but the case will be heard in the coming days," said the union representatives.

Profile

The Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) is composed of 34 unions representing more than 65,000 teachers in school service centres and school boards across Quebec. Its membership includes teachers from all sectors, including pre-school, primary, secondary, vocational and general adult education. It is affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) and negotiates in collaboration with the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (APEQ-QPAT), which represents the 8,000 teachers in Quebec's English school boards. Together, they represent 73,000 teachers.

