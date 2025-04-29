Tea & Co. Expo x Morning Disco Returns May 3-4. Step into a luxurious indoor escape, complete with a breathtaking cherry blossom installation. Immerse yourself in a dreamy wonderland of pink, featuring six exquisitely lifelike cherry blossom trees

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Tea & Co. Expo, in collaboration with Morning Disco, is back—bringing with it an immersive celebration of tea, culture, and elegance. Taking place on Saturday, May 3rd and Sunday, May 4th at the iconic Waterworks Food Hall in King West, this two-day event promises an unforgettable blend of tradition, innovation, and sensory delight.

Tea & Co. Expo x Morning Disco Waterworks Food Hall

The inaugural Morning Disco event sold out in just two days—proof of the city's thirst for a new kind of social and cultural experience. Building on that success, Tea & Co. Expo is elevating the experience once again, transforming this indoor venue into a curated oasis featuring a breathtaking display of six lifelike 8x8 cherry blossom trees—an Instagrammable photo-op paradise no one will want to miss.

What to Expect at the Tea & Co. Expo x Morning Disco:

Morning Disco vibes with a live DJ spinning upbeat tracks, paired with artisan coffee, fresh pastries, and Dubai chocolates

chocolates Floral Bar sponsored by Blossom Moments, featuring bespoke tea-infused drinks

Exclusive Mother's Day gifting ideas to inspire and delight

Food tastings from Waterworks' acclaimed culinary vendors

A style-forward, experience-hungry audience ready to sip, shop, and share

Whether you're coming for the vibes, the flavours, or the photo ops, Tea & Co. Expo x Morning Disco offers an elevated way to experience Toronto's cultural pulse—in style, and in comfort.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW AT TEACOTORONTO.COM

Event Details:

📍 Waterworks Food Hall, King West, Toronto, Upper Level

📅 Saturday, May 3 & Sunday, May 4, 2025

📲 Follow along and get a feel for the vibe: TEACOTORONTO.COM

SOURCE Tea & Co. Expo

Media Contact: Donna Rosati, Media Relations, [email protected], 416-999-3818, TEACOTORONTO.COM