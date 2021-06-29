TD Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series - A Weekly Live-To-Air Series on JAZZ.FM91

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The TD Toronto Jazz Festival returns this summer with the TD Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series, a weekly concert series broadcasting live from the JAZZ.FM91 studios. Every Friday, at 5pm from July 2 to September 3, the TD Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series, presented by TD, will feature some of the most outstanding and sought-after musicians in the city. Each weekly performance will air live on JAZZ.FM91 and stream on Facebook.

"When the 2021 TD Toronto Jazz Festival was cancelled, we were disappointed, but ultimately not surprised," states Artistic Director Josh Grossman. "But rather than dwell on what we can't do, we've decided to focus on what we can: this series kicks off our 35th anniversary celebrations - in 2022 we'll present the 35th edition of the TD Toronto Jazz Festival. That's 35 years of producing one of Canada's largest international jazz festivals, presenting some of the best music in the world, and supporting Toronto's outstanding local musicians."

Over 10 weeks, the Summer Series will feature 10 local acts who each bring their own unique perspective to the performance of jazz, and reflect a variety of the elements which have been part of the Festival the past 34 years: from emerging artists and young lions to the best of the best; from traditional jazz to new sounds; from mentorship to community connections.

"Whether virtual or in-person, music has the power to bring people together, and TD is proud to once again sponsor the TD Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series," said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, Brand & Corporate Sponsorships, TD Bank Group. "With a long history of helping expand representation to help serve a greater range of musical interests, we're excited to help connect fans with new, diverse artists in our community and across the globe."

The lineup for the TD Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series:

July 2 – Shakura S'Aida

July 9 – Sammy Jackson Quintet

July 16 – Elmer Ferrer Group

July 23 – Shuffle Demons

July 30 – Jesse Ryan & Bridges

August 6 – Joe Sealy Quartet

August 13 – The Sweet Hots

August 20 – Rich Brown's New Abeng Quartet

August 27 – Lorne Lofsky Quartet

September 3 – Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

For more information: torontojazz.com

Stream the concert: facebook.com/torontojazzfest

Listen live: jazz.fm

SOURCE Toronto Downtown Jazz Society

For further information: Media Contact: Anna Tom, [email protected]

Related Links

www.torontojazz.com

