TD TORONTO JAZZ FEST RETURNS THIS SUMMER WITH STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF RENOWNED LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS

Headliners include Grammy Award-winners Ashanti and BADBADNOTGOOD, Canada's Queen of R&B Jully Black, and Jazz Legends Herbie Hancock and Geroge Benson, and more to be announced

- JUNE 23 - JULY 2 -

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The TD Toronto Jazz Fest is back, and it's better than ever. Following a wildly successful post-pandemic return in 2022, the Festival is set to light up the city's music scene once again this summer, taking over the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood from June 23rd to July 2nd, 2023 with 10 days of FREE outdoor programming plus a selection of ticketed concerts all featuring a blockbuster lineup of world-renowned musicians.

TD Toronto Jazz Fest celebrates opening weekend with an epic street takeover on Queen's Park June 24 and 25 with FREE concerts on the TD Avenue Stage featuring Festival headliners like Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, Ashanti, Toronto's own Grammy Award-winning jazz fusion group, BADBADNOTGOOD, Scarborough rhythm and blues rising star, LOONY, and the first woman to win the Juno Award for Best Rap Album, Haviah Mighty.

The not-to-be-missed Opening Night party presented by OLG featuring none other than Canada's Juno Award-wining Queen of R&B, Jully Black takes place on Friday, June 23 nestled in the new fan-favourite OLG Grove in the Burwash Quad on the historic Victoria College campus. Added last year to expand the Festival's footprint, the OLG Grove quickly established itself as a Jazz Fest mainstay, welcoming packed crowds to enjoy free live music from a blanket on the grass or from the comfort of muskoka chairs.

This year's OLG Grove is amping up the festival vibes even more with a DJ Booth and an all-new beer garden from official beer partner Steam Whistle to keep the party going day and night.

In addition to 100+ free live performances, this year's Festival includes ticketed shows from legendary jazz artists - musicians who helped shape the history of jazz - like Herbie Hancock and George Benson, returning fan-favourites like Grammy Award-winning jazz and funk collective Snarky Puppy, Melody Gardot and Avishai Cohen, and the Festival debut of Afro-Cuban rockstar Cimafunk.

"The TD Toronto Jazz Festival has always been a celebration of the diversity and richness of jazz and jazz-related music, so we're especially excited about this year's lineup," says Josh Grossman, the Festival's artistic director. "We invite music fans from at home and abroad to join us and experience some of the best musicians from Toronto, across Canada and around the world."

TD Toronto Jazz Fest strives to showcase high-caliber artists who reflect the many cultures and communities across the city. The Festival remains committed to presenting some of the most legendary and influential musicians, while also embracing new generations of artists and audiences, with a number of buzz-worthy acts whose music is helping to push jazz in new and exciting directions.

A focus on local and Canadian artists remains a priority and wouldn't be possible without new Festival partner SiriusXM Canada and their unwavering support of Canadian talent. The SiriusXM Oasis will also be set up in the thick of the action for attendees to relax, charge their phones, and try for a chance to win swag and other surprise festival experiences.

New this year, the stylish W Toronto, a premier sponsor of this year's festival, will play host to festival artists and serve as a lively hub for Festival goers to kick back, relax and experience elevated cocktails and DJ's spinning after dark and try out the city's only Moet Machine - yes, you read that right - a vending machine for mini Moet bottles.

The Festival's official Late Night Jam is relocating this year to the legendary Pilot Tavern, building on its decades-long legacy of hosting some of Canada's top jazz musicians. Where the music continues well into the night, Late Night Jams are a unique opportunity to see local and visiting artists perform in an intimate, informal setting - and you never know who might drop in.

With an incredible diversity of musical performances to enjoy, this year's Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for all music enthusiasts and a can't-miss event of the summer.

For more information on the TD Toronto Jazz Fest, tickets, and schedule of events visit torontojazz.com .

ABOUT TD Toronto Jazz Fest

About TD Toronto Jazz Festival Now in its 36th year as one of the premiere jazz festivals in North America, the TD Toronto Jazz Festival runs this summer from June 23 – July 2, 2023. From concert halls and countless FREE acts performing in Yorkville, U of T and a main stage on Queen's Park, the Festival offers 10 days of a wide range of music all set with the city of Toronto as its backdrop. Music fans alike can enjoy a variety of genres including Funk, Swing, Hip-Hop, Big Band, Brazilian, Klezmer, R&B and more.

