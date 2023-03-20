TD Tech Day 2023 will feature new inclusive innovations on March 22

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - There will be a special media event highlighting TD's inclusive hiring strategy and the launch of new innovative technologies, including a unique accessibility tool to help users individualize their online experience to address accessibility preferences, a new dedicated phone line for Video Relay Service users, including Deaf Canadians, to provide more seamless remote banking, and the launch of multiple immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experiences in the metaverse!

A panel discussion will kick-off the event followed by TD-led interactive demo booths that will spotlight best-in-class inclusive technologies with exclusive access to a range of TD senior executives that are eager to speak on a range of topics including [email protected], Persons with Disabilities, and how inclusive tech talent is powering new experiences for customers.

WHO: Panelists will discuss the importance of inclusion and colleague-centric thinking in tech, innovation, and beyond.

Brian Horn , Chief Operating Officer, Disability:IN

, Lekan Olawoye , BPTN founder and CEO

, Paul Clark , EVP, Head of Private Wealth Management & Financial Planning, TD Wealth

, TD Wealth Katy Boshart , SVP, Customer Engagement Platform, TD

, Samantha Estoesta , Product Manager, Social Innovation, TD Labs

Additional TD Senior Executives on-site:

Greg Keeley , Senior Executive Vice President, Platforms & Technology

, Christine Morris , Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement and Customer Service

, Rizwan Khalfan , Executive Vice President and Chief Digital & Payments Officer

, Dawn Cooper , Head of TD's North American Call Centre

WHEN: March 22, 2023 @ 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: 161 Bay Street, 2nd floor – TD Innovation Lab



WHY: Learn how TD is delivering technology and innovation that drives inclusion for the benefit of our colleagues, customers, and communities. TD executives are available for virtual and in-person day-of interviews. Please contact us to arrange an interview and secure your preference. Spots are limited, please RSVP by Tuesday, March 21.

