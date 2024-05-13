TD Tech & Innovation Day highlights Human-Centered Innovation on May 15, 2024

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 15, TD Bank Group (TD) will host a special media event highlighting the Bank's focus on human-centered innovation through the public launch of new innovative technologies, including: new AI tools that can help provide faster outcomes for customers and colleagues, immersive virtual reality training experiences for colleagues, and a tool for U.S. small businesses owners to help them save time and stay competitive.

A panel discussion will kick-off the event, followed by interactive demo booths that spotlight the Bank's use of emerging technologies. Media will have exclusive access to TD senior executives who will speak on a range of tech & innovation topics including: TD's AI and Gen AI strategy; TD Invent, the Bank's human-centered approach to innovation; supporting organizations that help prepare our communities for the jobs of the future and accessible technology; and how inclusive tech talent is helping to power new experiences for customers.

WHEN: May 15, 2024 @ 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: 66 Wellington Street, 54th floor – TD Tower

WHO: Panelists will discuss the importance of embedding the human experience into innovation

Rizwan Khalfan , Chief Digital & Payments Officer, TD

, Chief Digital & Payments Officer, TD Jo Jagadish , Head of AMCB Digital Banking & Corporate Products and Services, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank (AMCB)

, Head of AMCB Digital Banking & Corporate Products and Services, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank (AMCB) Nidhi Khanna , Vice President, Program Operations, Skills for Change

, Vice President, Program Operations, Skills for Change Baanu Ratneswaran, Vice President, Enterprise Innovation, TD Invent

Holly Heglin , Associate Vice President, Machine Learning, Layer 6, TD

, Associate Vice President, Machine Learning, Layer 6, TD Salim Teja , Partner, Radical Ventures

Additional TD Senior Executives on-site:

Christine Morris , Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement and Customer Experience

, Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement and Customer Experience Dawn Cooper , Executive Vice President, North American Customer Operations

, Executive Vice President, North American Customer Operations Luke Gee , Head of AI and Analytics

, Head of AI and Analytics Imran Khan , Head of TD Invent

, Head of TD Invent Licenia Rojas , SVP, Chief Engineer and Chief Architect

