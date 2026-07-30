TD strengthens Its Responsible AI Principles to support trust in AI innovation

TD Framework embeds fairness, transparency and accountability across the AI lifecycle as adoption accelerates

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in banking, TD Bank Group ("TD" or "the Bank") today introduced its enterprise-wide Responsible AI Principles, reinforcing the Bank's commitment that innovation is to be guided by strong oversight, transparency and accountability.

The TD Responsible AI Principles establish seven commitments that guide how AI is developed, deployed and used across TD. These commitments address laws that already apply to financial institutions, as well as transparency and explainability, data use and privacy, fairness, quality and accountability, reliability, and security. TD is also incorporating the Responsible AI Principles into employee education programs, helping colleagues understand expectations related to the responsible use of AI at the Bank.

"The future of banking will increasingly be powered by AI," said Sumee Seetharaman, Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Practice at TD. "Our Responsible AI Principles are designed to help the Bank scale that technology responsibly, with the governance, oversight and transparency needed to maintain the trust our clients place in us every day."

These Responsible AI Principles establish clear expectations for fairness, transparency, explainability and accountability, while the Bank's governance and risk-management processes require the consistent application of those principles across AI use cases. TD is embedding these Responsible AI Principles throughout the lifecycle of its AI systems, from initial design and development through deployment and ongoing monitoring. Every AI use case introduced at TD must align with these principles and undergo assessments for explainability, fairness and performance development.

"Trust has always been the foundation of banking, and that won't change as AI becomes more deeply embedded in our industry," said Ajai Bambawale, Chief Risk Officer, TD. "Our Responsible AI Principles provide a clear framework for adopting these technologies responsibly, enabling innovation while requiring transparency, accountability and trust at every step. We've embedded our Responsible AI Principles into AI use cases across the Bank. For example, in colleague-facing virtual assistants, we apply controls such as retrieval grounding, human oversight and continuous monitoring to help mitigate the risk of inaccurate, unsupported or inappropriate AI-generated guidance."

The framework is supported by governance and risk management processes, including model risk assessments, privacy impact assessments and independent oversight reviews to ensure alignment with the principles.

The Responsible AI Principles are embedded in the AI Risk framework and policy. They are overseen by the Bank's AI Risk Management team and operationalized by the Trustworthy AI team, a specialized group of scientists focused on advancing the safe and secure use of the technology at TD.

Under TD's AI Risk Management framework, AI use cases are evaluated against requirements related to fairness, explainability, privacy and performance before they are deployed. The Trustworthy AI team continues to monitor AI use cases once deployed, tracking performance, fairness and explainability so that systems continue to operate as intended.

Through these measures, TD aims to deliver AI capabilities that are transparent, accountable and resilient, helping clients and colleagues benefit from innovation with confidence.

Advice‑Forward Q&A: Understanding Responsible AI at TD

Why are the TD Responsible AI Principles important now?

AI, Gen AI and agentic AI adoption are accelerating and introducing new risks. Clear principles help ensure AI is used ethically, transparently and safely.

How can TD oversee that AI remains trustworthy over time?

Through continuous monitoring and model review processes that reassess risk and performance as systems evolve.

What does this mean for clients and investors?

Clients benefit from more transparent and reliable AI systems, while investors gain confidence that AI risks are actively managed and governed.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Victor Ferreira, TD Bank Group, [email protected]