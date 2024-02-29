TD's sustainability performance recognized in international assessment

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is proud to be named an S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook Member in 2024, recognizing the Bank's performance on a range of sustainability indicators.

Based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score, Sustainability Yearbook Members are companies that place within the top 15% of their industry and achieve a minimum CSA Score above 30 falling within 30% of the industry's top-performing company. To learn more about the assessment criteria, please visit the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook Methodology page.

This recognition is another testament to the Bank's work to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive future for its customers and clients, as well as the communities it serves and the economies it supports.

"TD has a long history of contributing to a more sustainable future so that our customers, communities and colleagues can thrive in a changing world," said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group. "As we focus on making progress towards the goals we have set, the recognition of TD's work in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook once again speaks to the importance of these efforts and the progress we're making on our journey."

Other recent distinctions TD has received include:

TD is grateful to play a role in the lives of its customers and colleagues, and in the communities it serves. TD congratulates all companies that are included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook.

To learn more about sustainability and corporate citizenship at TD please read the TD Climate Action Plan, the TD 2022 ESG Report, or visit https://stories.td.com/ca/en/.

