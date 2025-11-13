Funding supports local organizations that aim to help immigrants and refugees build connections, gain financial knowledge, and thrive in Canadian communities.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) announced today that it is donating a total of $1 million to 14 non-profit organizations supporting immigrants, refugees and newcomers to Canada. Funded through the TD Ready Commitment, these grants will support 14 organizations that are working to make a tangible impact on newcomer settlement, financial education, and social integration.

Recent surveys by TD have highlighted the challenges faced by newcomers to Canada and the results emphasize the need for continued support. Fifty-five per cent of newcomers polled say they have struggled to manage their finances since arriving in Canada, 76% said they feared making financial mistakes in their new country, and over 80% of those who have applied for credit have faced challenges during the application process.

"Financial confidence is a key to building a new life in Canada, yet many newcomers can face unique challenges as they navigate a new banking system," said Janice Farrell Jones, Senior Vice President, Everyday Banking, Savings and Investing at TD. "We are committed to helping break down those barriers by supporting organizations that help to provide access to resources, tools and support which we believe can empower newcomers to feel confident in navigating their lives in Canada, including managing their money, building their financial future and contributing to Canada's economic growth and success."

The 14 organizations receiving donations from TD are:

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation – British Columbia

– British Columbia Skills for Change – Ontario (Toronto)

– Ontario (Toronto) Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS) – Nova Scotia

– Nova Scotia The Immigrant Education Society (TIES) – Alberta

– Alberta Immigrant & Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba – Manitoba

– Manitoba Immigrant Women Services Ottawa – Ontario (Ottawa)

(Ottawa) Together Project, a MakeWay Charitable Society initiative – National

– National BAI (Bienvenue à l'immigrant) – Québec

– Québec New Canadians Centre Peterborough – Ontario (Peterborough)

– Ontario (Peterborough) Centre communautaire des femmes sud-asiatiques – Québec

– Québec IRSA, Immigration and Refugee Services Association – Prince Edward Island

– Prince Edward Island Association for New Canadians – Newfoundland & Labrador

– Newfoundland & Labrador Northwest London Resource Centre – Ontario (London)

– Ontario (London) The YMCA of Southwestern New Brunswick – New Brunswick

"Starting a new life in a new country comes with many challenges, and community organizations play a vital role in helping newcomers feel supported and included," added Alicia Rose, Associate Vice President, Social Impact, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship. "Through the TD Ready Commitment, we are proud to stand alongside these organizations as they work to provide the resources, programs and connections that can help newcomers succeed and feel at home in Canada."

TD has also launched a dedicated online hub – the TD New to Canada Learning Centre – that contains articles and information to help newcomers better understand banking landscape in Canada and what TD offers as they settle in.

About TD Bank Group

TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 28.1 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 18 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.0 trillion in assets on July 31, 2025. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

