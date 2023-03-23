TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD), in collaboration with the Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Services (CAV), is the first Canadian bank to introduce a new dedicated phone line for customers who are Deaf and use sign language, allowing individuals to use their Video Relay Services (VRS) application when completing their remote banking needs.

When customers call into a TD Contact Centre using VRS, they and their American Sign Language (ASL) or Langue des signes Québécoise (LSQ) sign language interpreter will be connected with a specially trained TD colleague – equipped to ensure the safety, security and needs of our customers are met – offering a more accessible customer experience.

"At TD, we're dedicated to ensuring all customers and communities we serve have equitable access to support and services. That's why we're so thrilled to work with CAV, the administrator of Service de relais video (SRV) Canada VRS, who helped us address a gap in service for customers from the Deaf community. Working closely, we're able to ensure SRV Canada VRS leveraging customers are able to have a better experience when contacting TD, enabling us to be a more inclusive bank for all," said Dawn Cooper, Head of North American Customer Operations, TD Bank Group. "We're proud to promote new services that help drive inclusion for our customers."

SRV Canada VRS users can now dial 1-844-229-0787 (ASL/English) or 1-844-229-0789 (LSQ/French) to reach the TD Contact Centre where their TD agent will help direct the call to the right TD employee, helping create a more seamless and inclusive process.

"TD's initiative is an outstanding example of accessibility in action. I thank them for taking the corporate lead in establishing a dedicated 1-800 number for Canada's VRS users," said Sue Decker, Executive Director of CAV.

Today's announcement is part of TD Tech Day, an annual event showcasing the Bank's unique innovation, technology and modernization story. This year's theme is inclusive innovation and highlights how TD is delivering technology and innovation to help drive inclusion for the benefit of our colleagues, customers and communities.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on January 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About the Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Services (CAV), Inc.

The Canadian Administrator of Video Relay Service (CAV), Inc., or CAV, is a not-for-profit telecommunications services company with a mandate from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to design, implement and oversee the delivery of Video Relay Service (VRS) in Canada.

Canada VRS enables Deaf, Hard of Hearing or speech-impaired Canadians who use American Sign Language (ASL) and Langues des signes Québécoise (LSQ) to make telephone calls via Internet-based videoconferencing technology.

CAV and its Board of Directors are responsible for Canada's national VRS, Canada VRS which was launched September 28, 2016, and is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Dominique Bomberry, [email protected]