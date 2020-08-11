Updated portfolio includes accelerated earning and refined travel experiences built for sharing

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Following today's unveiling of Air Canada's transformed Aeroplan loyalty program, TD is pleased to introduce its refreshed suite of TD Aeroplan® Visa Credit Cards, offering cardholders greater benefits and redesigned travel rewards with fewer restrictions.

Launching November 8, 2020, the suite of TD Aeroplan Credit Cards will offer an expanded roster of benefits including accelerated earning power on everyday purchases and revamped air travel experiences. Importantly, Aeroplan points will not expire for cardholders with a TD Aeroplan Credit Card, allowing customers to accumulate rewards on their day-to-day spending and redeem them at their convenience.

"We know it's a challenging time for Canadians to be thinking about travel, but our focus is on the future - and delivering incredible new benefits to our customers through the relaunch of our TD Aeroplan cards," says Katy Boshart, Senior Vice President, Canadian Credit Cards at TD. "From in-demand and shareable travel benefits that enhance the air travel experience to accelerated earn rates on gas, groceries and Air Canada purchases – our refreshed suite will be a powerful differentiator for TD in the market."

TD Aeroplan Visa: Benefits built for sharing

TD Aeroplan cards are designed to help everyone share in better air travel experiences, offering expanded travel and insurance benefits for all cardholders. As part of the transformed program Aeroplan members also get access to extras like seat upgrades and Wi-Fi, conveniently redeemable through points. Furthermore, with Aeroplan Family Sharing, members will be able to combine Aeroplan points with others in their household, so they can redeem for travel sooner.

In addition, TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege cardholders can look forward to an array of Air Canada travel perks, including free first checked bag, priority check-in and boarding, priority baggage handling, priority airport standby and upgrades, along with complimentary access to Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Cafés across North America.

Additional benefits from the fully refreshed Aeroplan portfolio, include:

TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite Privilege*:

More ways for customers to earn Aeroplan points at an accelerated earn rate: Earn 2 Aeroplan points for every $1 spent on purchases made with Air Canada, including Air Canada Vacations Earn 1.5 Aeroplan points for every $1 spent on gas, groceries, travel, and dining purchases Earn 1.25 Aeroplan points for every $1 spent on all other purchases on the card

When traveling with Air Canada, Primary Cardholders, Additional Cardholders and up to eight travel companions on the same reservations now receive: Free First Checked Bag Priority Check-in & Priority Boarding Priority Baggage Handling Priority Airport Standby, and for Aeroplan Elite Status members, Priority Airport Upgrades

Primary Cardholders and Additional Cardholders, plus 1 guest each, will now receive complimentary access to Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Cafés in North America

Primary Cardholders earn 1,000 Status Qualifying Miles and 1 Status Qualifying Segment for every $5,000 of net purchases (less any returns and credits)

of net purchases (less any returns and credits) Cardholders can get an annual round-trip companion pass from $99 (plus taxes, fees, charges, and surcharges)

(plus taxes, fees, charges, and surcharges) The suite of Travel and Insurance benefits is expanding with the addition of Hotel/Motel Burglary Insurance and Mobile Device Insurance

Increased Travel Medical Insurance from 22 days to 31 days for cardholders under the age of 65

NEXUS+ application fee reimbursement of up to $100 for the Primary Cardholder and Additional Cardholders

TD® Aeroplan® Visa Infinite*:

More ways for customers to earn Aeroplan points at an accelerated earn rate: Earn 1.5 Aeroplan points for every $1 spent on gas, groceries or purchases made with Air Canada, including Air Canada Vacations Earn 1 Aeroplan point for every $1 spent on all other purchases on the card

Receive a Free First Checked Bag for Primary Cardholders, Additional Cardholders and up to eight travel companions on the same reservation when traveling with Air Canada

Primary Cardholder earns 1,000 Status Qualifying Miles and 1 Status Qualifying Segment for every $10,000 of net purchases (less any returns and credits)

of net purchases (less any returns and credits) The suite of Travel and Insurance benefits is expanding with the addition of Hotel/Motel Burglary Insurance and Mobile Device Insurance

NEXUS+ application fee reimbursement of up to $100 for the Primary Cardholder and Additional Cardholders

TD® Aeroplan® Visa Platinum*:

More ways for customers to earn Aeroplan points at an accelerated earn rate: Earn 1 Aeroplan point for every $1 spent on gas, groceries or purchases made with Air Canada, including Air Canada Vacations Earn 1 Aeroplan point for every $1.50 spent on all other purchases on the card

The suite of Travel and Insurance benefits is expanding with the addition of Hotel/Motel Burglary Insurance and Mobile Device Insurance

TD® Aeroplan® Visa Business*:

More ways for customers to earn Aeroplan points at an accelerated earn rate:

Earn 2 Aeroplan points for every $1 spent on purchases made with Air Canada, including Air Canada Vacations

spent on purchases made with Air Canada, including Air Canada Vacations Earn 1.5 Aeroplan points for every $1 spent on travel, dining, shipping, Internet, cable, and phone service purchases

spent on travel, dining, shipping, Internet, cable, and phone service purchases Earn 1 Aeroplan point for every $1 spent on all other purchases made with the card

spent on all other purchases made with the card Primary Business Cardholders can earn guest passes to Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges and Air Canada Cafés in North America

Receive a Free First Checked Bag for Primary Business Cardholders, Additional Cardholders and up to eight travel companions on the same reservation when traveling with Air Canada

Primary Business Cardholders earn 1,000 Status Qualifying Miles and 1 Status Qualifying Segment for every $5,000 of net purchases (less any returns and credits)

of net purchases (less any returns and credits) The suite of Travel and Insurance benefits is expanding with the addition of Hotel/Motel Burglary Insurance, Mobile Device Insurance, Trip Cancellation Insurance and Trip Interruption Insurance

NEXUS+ application fee reimbursement of up to $100 for the Primary Cardholder and Additional Cardholders

For more on the TD Aeroplan Credit Card portfolio, visit https://www.td.com/ca/en/personal-banking/products/credit-cards/aeroplan/

