Funds will provide immediate and critical support for India and to international effort to combat the devastating impacts of COVID-19

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - In response to the devastating humanitarian crisis in India, TD today announced a donation of $250,000 through the Canadian Red Cross COVID-19 Global Appeal and India Appeal. The funds will support immediate needs on the ground in India, as well as international efforts in other regions currently facing unprecedented challenges.

"TD is taking action today, alongside other leading Canadian financial institutions, to deliver funds and support to the people of India during a time of urgent need. The global nature of this crisis, and the loss and grief it leaves in its wake, serves as a reminder that we are all connected," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group. "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of TD colleagues and customers experiencing extremely difficult circumstances and uncertainty as the pandemic continues to disrupt lives across the subcontinent."

In Canada, TD will also be accepting donations on behalf of the Canadian Red Cross for the India COVID-19 Response Appeal through our branches, EasyLine and EasyWeb from May 3 - May 28, 2021.

The Canadian Red Cross is offering support to the Indian Red Cross to deliver assistance and support to communities affected or at risk of being affected by COVID-19.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on January 31, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Media Contact: Heather Reinsborough, Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.td.com

