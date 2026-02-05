TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD Bank Group" or "TD") announced today that it has confirmed its role as a partner bank of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) Development Group.

The DSRB Development Group supports the advancement of the DSRB, an international financial institution whose goal will be to mobilize the capital needed to help NATO members and allied nations finance their capabilities for defence, security and resilience. The DSRB will give governments access to affordable funding and strengthen opportunities across defence, security and resilience supply chains, including small and medium enterprises.

"As Canada and its allies increase their focus on advancing defence, security and resilience, TD is committed to supporting the financial foundation that helps drive this progress forward," said Raymond Chun, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group. "Drawing on TD's more than 170-year history, deep sector knowledge, and full-service platform, we are focused on ensuring these national initiatives have the backing, guidance, and support needed to reinforce our country's economic resilience for decades to come."

"TD's engagement reflects a forward-looking approach to the financing challenges at the heart of defence, security and resilience. DSRB is being established to work with banks like TD, alongside a growing network of institutions, to provide the long-term, scalable financing that allows industry to respond effectively to allied commitments," said Kevin Reed, President and COO of the DSRB Development Group.

