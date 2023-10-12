TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today TD announced a donation of $250,000 for urgent humanitarian aid and community support to address the recent and ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Many TD colleagues and customers have families and friends in the region and TD is providing support to those directly impacted by these tragic events. In addition to its direct contribution, beginning next week, TD will also be accepting in-branch donations to the Canadian Red Cross Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to provide humanitarian assistance to those impacted across the region.

TD's contributions will support:

Save the Children- Save the Children works to advance children's rights around the world and has been working with children since 1953. Save the Children are actively appealing for support in Gaza and Israel through the Children's Emergency Fund

United Jewish Appeal (UJA) -UJA has set up an emergency appeal to aid families and individuals who've been killed, wounded or kidnapped. The contribution will go to UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and UJA Federation of New York

