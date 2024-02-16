TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Direct Investing is proud to be named the number one online brokerage in Canada in The Globe and Mail's annual Digital Brokerage Ranking for the second consecutive year.

TD Direct Investing achieved an overall A rating and emerged as the best online broker for investors of all types – from sophisticated active traders to investors just starting their investment journey. TD Direct Investing was recognized for excelling at providing the tools clients need to manage their portfolios efficiently, with particular acclaim for its mobile trading app, TD Easy Trade™, which offers clients 50 free trades per year and unlimited commission-free TD ETFs.

"TD has been a leader in self-directed investing for 40 years, and we pride ourselves on delivering leading platforms and services while continuing to bring innovative solutions to our clients," said Scott Ignall, Senior Vice President, TD Direct Investing and Delivery, TD Bank Group. "This win is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to finding ways to better serve our clients. I am incredibly proud of the work the TD Direct Investing team does every day to build the number one online brokerage in Canada."

TD Direct Investing continues to invest in its platforms and capabilities. Over the last year, some of the enhancements include:

Launched TD Active Trader, a powerful new next generation online trading platform designed for active traders, offering a best-in-class trading experience for advanced orders, complex options strategy execution and cutting-edge charting capabilities.

Enhanced the leading educational offerings on TD Direct Investing's Learning Centre, giving clients access to innovative investment tools and resources, webinars and online Master Classes.

Enabled secure e-mail to allow clients to communicate directly through TD Direct Investing's platforms.

Introduced digital withdrawals from Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) and Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs).

Introduced a series of enhancements in TD Easy Trade™ aimed at simplifying the experience for new investors, enabling them to navigate the markets with greater confidence.

Made it easier for clients to get the support they need, including extending contact centre hours and enabling TD Easy Trade™ clients to digitally authenticate themselves when they contact TD Direct Investing through the app.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Globe and Mail's Digital Brokerage Ranking, which was published on February 15, 2024.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.96 trillion in assets on October 31, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

