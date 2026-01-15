Eligible customers can access discounts and savings from leading brands to get more value from everyday purchases

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - As many Canadians look for ways to start the year with smarter spending habits, TD has launched a new rewards experience that helps customers get more value from their everyday purchases. Eligible TD Credit Card and Visa Debit customers can expect to find merchant discounts and cashback offers from top brands directly within the TD app and EasyWeb. It gives customers a quick and simple way to save on everyday purchases, with offers they can browse and activate in just a few clicks.

"Our customers are telling us that 2026 is the year they want to be more intentional with their money, not just in January, but all year long," says Anne-Lynne Davidson, Vice President Loyalty, Canadian Personal Banking. "They want rewards that feel relevant to their day-to-day lives, not just one-time perks. With this new experience, eligible TD Credit Card and Visa Debit customers can turn everyday purchases into opportunities to gain more value."

Examples of retailers available today include Gap, Simons, Decathlon, Banana Republic and PetSmart, offering different reward types such as merchant discounts, cashback and more to help customers save on everyday purchases.

Smarter Habits, Everyday Value

Whether customers are focused on refreshing their closet, getting active, streamlining their beauty routine, this new rewards experience is designed to support the "new year, new me" mindset with practical, year-round value.

The new experience reflects TD's commitment to offering benefit-driven, personalized rewards that go beyond introductory offers and recognize loyalty all year long.

To learn more about this new rewards experience, visit here.

