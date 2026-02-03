36% of Gen Z is choosing less expensive dates, well above the national average of 29%

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians are swiping left on the price of finding love. A new TD survey reveals nearly three in 10 Canadians (30%) are now going on fewer dates because they're expensive, while 29% are switching to more low-or no-cost date options instead. Gen Z is most likely to opt for frugal dates at 36%.

The current economic climate is also influencing pillow talk, with 1 in 4 Canadians (25%) polled now prioritizing financial transparency earlier in their relationships and another 22% focusing on partnering with someone who shares their perspective on finances. Other impacts on love lives include:

Prioritizing finding a partner who's good with their money (18%)

Prioritizing finding a partner with a secure financial standing (16%)

Arguing more with my partner about money (11%)

Putting off considering having kids (9%)

"As Canadians navigate an evolving economic landscape, we're seeing a meaningful shift in priorities," says Jeet Dhillon, Senior Portfolio Manager at TD Wealth. "Adapting to these realities within relationships means reassessing what truly matters--whether that's how we spend, save or connect with one another."

Tell Me Lies: Gen Z Doesn't Like Financial Secrets, But Is Most Likely to Keep One

While more than half of Gen Z Canadians (54%) surveyed ranked lying about money as their top financial relationship dealbreaker, four in 10 (40%) admitted to keeping a financial secret from their partner – 13% higher than the national average. Gen Z also leads the way in maintaining separate bank accounts in relationships, significantly outpacing the rest of Canadians (54% vs. 32%).

As economic uncertainty continues to reshape daily life, nearly one in four Gen Z Canadians are now placing greater emphasis on seeking partners with sound financial habits (24% compared to 18% of other generations). For the second straight year, the majority of Gen Z (51%) would want their partner to sign a prenup if they get married or enter a common-law relationship, soaring above the national average (28%).

We Don't Talk About Money Anymore

Canadians are making financial transparency a dating essential. More than half (52%) of respondents say it's a big factor when choosing a partner, along with spending habits (51%), having similar financial goals (51%) and debt levels (41%).

Openness is also crucial when it comes to top financial relationship dealbreakers among Canadians:

Lying about finances (53%)

Bad spending habits (43%)

Never offering to pay for anything (41%)

Making risky investment decisions (28%)

Refusing to save for mutual goals (25%)

Despite a demonstrated desire for financial clarity, two in five Canadians (39%) say they only had the 'money talk' with their partner after moving in together or reaching even later milestones, such as getting married or entering a common-law arrangement. Another 15% haven't had the conversation at all.

Perhaps it's no surprise that a whopping 35% of Canadians admitted they don't have a shared budget with their partner and, among those who do, three in 10 (29%) struggle to stick to it.

"With 35% of Canadians wanting a shared financial plan with their partner, it's clear that transparency and boundaries around money are top of mind for singles and couples alike," added Dhillon. "Building a strong financial future together starts with honest conversations and professional advice to help lay the foundation for lasting resilience."

About the TD Survey:

This TD survey, conducted using the Leger Opinion panel, ran from January 9th to 13th, 2026, with a nationally representative sample of 1,502 Canadian adults. The results have been weighted by age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of 1,500 has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

