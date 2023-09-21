The report highlights TD's collaborations with and support for First Nation, Métis, and Inuit people and communities.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") released its TD and Indigenous Communities in Canada – 2023 Report, outlining the Bank's commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action and sharing its approach to supporting the social and economic inclusion and equity of Indigenous Peoples.

"At TD, we know reconciliation is multifaceted and continuous, for each of us as individuals and collectively as a Bank," said Doris Bear, Vice President of Indigenous Banking at TD Bank Group. "We recognize there is more work to be done on our collective journey towards Truth and Reconciliation and we are dedicated to listening more, learning more, and doing more of the important work highlighted in this report."

The TD and Indigenous Communities in Canada – 2023 Report summarizes TD's collaborations with and support for First Nation, Métis, and Inuit people and communities between 2020 and early 2023. Economic reconciliation was and remains a key priority in driving efforts around helping to bring the Bank to community, reduce barriers to access to financial services, support affordable housing, and provide equitable access to education and employment opportunities.

"TD is committed to supporting the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action to corporate Canada. We are focused on engaging with Indigenous Peoples as we work to provide meaningful career opportunities and be there for our customers as they build financial well-being and wealth," said Bharat Masrani, President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "Through the TD Ready Commitment, we will continue to focus on programs and initiatives that are important to Indigenous Peoples – education including financial education, arts and culture and the environment. We know that this critically important work requires our ongoing focus."

Some highlights from the report include:

Through a $750,000 grant over three years starting in 2023, TD will help Wiikwemkoong Nursing Home Ltd. build a new Elders' home for the Elders of the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and neighbouring communities. The Elders' home will be a safe and culturally appropriate long-term care home for its residents.

grant over three years starting in 2023, TD will help Wiikwemkoong Nursing Home Ltd. build a new Elders' home for the Elders of the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and neighbouring communities. The Elders' home will be a safe and culturally appropriate long-term care home for its residents. In 2023, the Bank announced the first cohort of 25 recipients of the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples. This program, managed by AFOA Canada – a not-for-profit led by Indigenous Peoples – provides 25 scholarships of up to $60K over four years to students pursuing post-secondary education, including internship and full-time employment opportunities with TD.

over four years to students pursuing post-secondary education, including internship and full-time employment opportunities with TD. In 2023, as part of community giving through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's corporate citizenship platform, TD announced a donation of $100,000 to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, in addition to the $1 million donation in 2015.

to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, in addition to the donation in 2015. Between 2020 and June 2023 , TD Friends of the Environment Foundation provided 58 grants to support Indigenous communities with greening initiatives and nature-based solutions, led by communities, that focus on ways of teaching and learning that are rooted in a deep respect for the land and that celebrate the diverse history and culture of Indigenous Peoples.

For more information and to access the full report , please visit TD.com .

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on July 31, 2023. The Toronto Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Ci Ci Fan, Manager, Corporate Communications, [email protected]