TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") (TSX:TD) (NYSE:TD) and Chief Executive Officer, Bharat Masrani, today announced his intention to retire on April 10, 2025, after 38 years at the Bank and more than a decade as CEO.

Raymond Chun to be appointed Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group, at the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 10, 2025, as announced by the Board of Directors today. (CNW Group/TD Bank Group) Present and Future CEOs of TD Bank Group: Raymond Chun (right) will succeed Bharat Masrani (left) as Group President and CEO of TD Bank Group at the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 10, 2025. (CNW Group/TD Bank Group) View PDF Bio for Raymond Chun. (CNW Group/TD Bank Group)

In line with TD Bank Group's succession plan, the Board of Directors announced that Raymond Chun, Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking will be appointed to the Board of Directors and become Chief Operating Officer, TD Bank Group, reporting to Mr. Masrani, effective November 1, 2024, with responsibility for all of TD's lines of business. The Board also announced its intention that Mr. Chun will become Group President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank Group, on April 10, 2025, at the Bank's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Following his retirement as CEO, Bharat Masrani will continue to serve as an advisor to the Bank until October 31, 2025.

"Bharat helped to build TD over almost four decades, and as CEO led the Bank through a period of profound change in our industry. He accelerated our transformation in the digital age, enhanced the competitiveness of our businesses, nurtured one of the world's most valuable brands, and steered TD through complexity with a steady hand," said Alan MacGibbon, Chair of the TD Bank Group Board of Directors. "The Board extends its deep appreciation for Bharat's significant contributions to TD."

"Ray is a dynamic leader with a long track record of success across multiple leadership roles. His proven ability to drive change, deliver outcomes, and build strong, high-performing teams will serve him well as he guides TD into the future," said MacGibbon.

Ray Chun joined TD's management training program in 1992 and assumed increasingly senior roles over the past 32 years. Throughout his career, he has developed strong teams and leaders, delivered exceptional customer experiences, improved the performance and strength of the businesses he led, and designed strategies to enhance competitiveness and performance. Among his various leadership roles, he has served as President of TD Direct Investing, President and CEO of TD Insurance, Group Head, Wealth Management and Insurance, and most recently Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking.

"I am delighted the Board has selected Ray as our next CEO," said Masrani. "Ray's deep knowledge of banking and his drive for results are matched only by his commitment to TD and the millions we serve. We are navigating a difficult moment, and I am confident that Ray's leadership will successfully guide this great institution into the future."

"I am honoured by the trust our Board has placed in me," said Chun. "TD is a critical part of our financial system and economy, and directly supports the financial goals of millions of households and businesses, and the aspirations of communities across Canada, the U.S. and globally. I am committed to the work ahead and energized by the opportunity to lead this outstanding Bank into the future."

Riaz Ahmed to Retire

After close to three decades at TD, Riaz Ahmed, Group Head, Wholesale Banking and President and CEO of TD Securities, will retire at the end of January 2025.

"Riaz has made significant and lasting contributions to our success over his many decades of service and leadership," said Masrani. "He helped to shape TD's strategy, led key acquisitions, drove growth across multiple businesses, and strengthened our Bank. As head of TD Securities, he integrated TD Cowen and inspired a strong team of leaders to accelerate the development of a North American investment bank with global reach. I want to extend my personal thanks for his close partnership over many years and wish him the very best on his next journey."

"It has been a privilege to call TD home over the past 28 years. I have worked alongside some of the most talented bankers and leaders in the industry and I have great confidence in TD's future," said Ahmed. "I want to thank everyone at TD for their partnership and support over the years, and wish them, and TD, the very best for continued success."

Senior Executive Team Updates

TD also announced the following changes to the Senior Executive Team, effective November 1, 2024:

Paul Clark , currently Executive Vice President, Private Wealth Management & Financial Planning, will become Senior Executive Vice President, Wealth Management.

, currently Executive Vice President, Private Wealth Management & Financial Planning, will become Senior Executive Vice President, Wealth Management. Sona Mehta , currently Executive Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending, Everyday Banking, Saving & Investing, will become Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking.

, currently Executive Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending, Everyday Banking, Saving & Investing, will become Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking. Tim Wiggan , currently Group Head, Wealth Management and Insurance, will become Group Head, Wholesale Banking and President and CEO of TD Securities.

The above leaders will report to Ray Chun effective November 1, 2024, along with: Barbara Hooper, Group Head, Canadian Business Banking; James Russell, President and CEO, TD Insurance; and Leo Salom, Group Head U.S. Retail Banking and President and CEO, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank.

Along with Ray Chun, the following members of the Senior Executive Team will continue to report to Bharat Masrani:

Ajai Bambawale , Group Head and Chief Risk Officer.

, Group Head and Chief Risk Officer. Melanie Burns , Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Greg Keeley , Senior Executive Vice President, Platforms and Technology.

, Senior Executive Vice President, Platforms and Technology. Jane Langford , Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Christine Morris , Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement and Customer Experience.

, Senior Executive Vice President, Transformation, Enablement and Customer Experience. Anita O'Dell , Senior Vice President and Chief Auditor.

, Senior Vice President and Chief Auditor. Kelvin Vi Luan Tran , Group Head and Chief Financial Officer.

"We have a strong bench of senior leaders and will execute a smooth and seamless CEO transition," added Masrani. "The anti-money laundering challenges we face took place on my watch as CEO and I take full responsibility. In the coming months, I will continue to advance and direct the critical remediation program required to meet our obligations and responsibilities and strengthen our risk and control foundation."

