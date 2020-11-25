TD Bank Group Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the Seventh Consecutive Year

TD is the only North American Bank in the Index

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - For the seventh consecutive year, TD Bank Group (TD) has been listed in the DJSI World Index, a benchmark for environmental, social and economic performance. TD is the only North American bank to be included in the shortlist of 25 banks, from a global pool of 253 banks and is ranked among the top 10 per cent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index for sustainability performance.

This achievement recognizes TD's continued efforts to offer sustainable products, services and programs to its customers and clients and its commitment to contributing to a more inclusive society by investing in the communities it serves and the economies it supports.

"I am pleased to see that TD's leadership in incorporating environmental, social and governance practices into our business continues to be recognized on the global stage," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and Chief Executive Office of TD Bank Group. "Our path ahead is one that leads to a more sustainable and inclusive economy and our ranking on the DJSI World Index is a source of pride for TD and our 90,000 colleagues around the world."

This year will go down in history as one marked by significant challenges – from the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic to continued wildfires and a growing urgency surrounding climate change to the broader social movement driving for change in response to systemic anti-Black racism and deep-seeded discrimination. Each of these complex problems has demonstrated the intrinsic link between health, societal and economic needs and underlined how critical it is that we work towards creating an inclusive and sustainable future.

Earlier this month, TD released an ambitious climate action plan, which includes a target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions associated with its operations and financing activities by 2050 and an announcement that TD will not provide new project-specific financial services, including advisory services, for activities that are directly related to the exploration, development or production of oil and gas within the Arctic Circle. In addition, TD recently launched two mutual funds focusing on sustainable investing and issued its first-ever sustainability bond. From launching the TD Community Resilience Initiative to supporting community recovery in response to the pandemic and addressing the impacts of anti-Black racism, TD has activated the power of its business, philanthropy and human capital through its global corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, to drive positive impact.

"This listing recognizes TD's commitment to help build a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow and reflects our purpose: to enrich the lives of our customers, colleagues and communities," said Andrea Barrack, Global Head, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship of TD Bank Group. "Our inclusion on the DJSI World Index for so many consecutive years – and as the only North American Bank this year – is a reaffirmation of TD's goal to be an environmental leader as well as our long-standing commitment to corporate governance, diversity, and positive social impact."

TD thanks its customers, colleagues and the communities it serves and congratulates all members of the DJSI World Index.

To learn more about corporate responsibility at TD and The Ready Commitment, please read the TD Climate Action Plan, TD 2019 ESG Report, the 2019 TD Ready Commitment Report, or visit www.td.com/tdreadycommitment.

For more information about DJSI World Index, please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/indices/equity/dow-jones-sustainability-world-index/#overview

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on July 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

