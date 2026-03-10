TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced that it has filed its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular ("Circular") with securities regulators. The document is also available online at https://www.td.com/ca/en/about-td/for-investors/investor-relations/annual-meetings.

The Circular contains information for shareholders regarding TD's annual meeting, including how shareholders can participate at the meeting and exercise their voting rights on the election of TD's Board of Directors, the appointment of TD's auditor, the amendments to the Bank's 2000 Stock Incentive Plan and shareholder proposals. Information regarding an advisory vote by shareholders on TD's approach to executive compensation is also disclosed in the Circular. The meeting is scheduled to be held in person on April 16, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EDT at the Design Exchange in Toronto and via a live simultaneous webcast. Meeting details can be found here: https://www.td.com/ca/en/about-td/for-investors/investor-relations/annual-meetings. We encourage shareholders to check this website from time to time prior to the meeting for updates.

The Bank is using notice-and-access to deliver the Circular to its shareholders. These documents can be found online at https://www.td.com/ca/en/about-td/for-investors/investor-relations/annual-meetings, the website of our transfer agent at www.meetingdocuments.com/tsxt/td/, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which are being mailed to common shareholders, and in the Circular.

The Bank reminds shareholders that they can, and are encouraged to, vote their shares in advance of the meeting using the various methods available, including online or telephone voting. Instructions are included in the Circular, which shareholders are encouraged to read carefully.

Shareholder Questions and Voting Assistance

Shareholders who have questions relating to the meeting or require assistance with voting their shares, may contact TD's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at:

Text "INFO" or Call: 1-877-452-7184 toll free in North America | +1 416-304-0211 International

By Email: [email protected]

