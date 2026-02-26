(all amounts in Canadian dollars)

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of one dollar and eight cents ($1.08) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2026, payable on and after April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2026.

In lieu of receiving their dividends in cash, holders of the Bank's common shares may choose to have their dividends reinvested in additional common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan").

Under the Plan, the Bank has the discretion to either purchase the additional common shares in the open market or issue them from treasury. If issued from treasury, the Bank may decide to apply a discount of up to 5% to the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan) of the additional shares. For the April 30, 2026 dividend, the Bank will purchase the additional shares in the open market and therefore no discount will apply.

Registered holders of record of the Bank's common shares wishing to join the Plan can obtain an Enrolment Form from TSX Trust Company (1-800-387-0825) or on the Bank's website, www.td.com/dividends/drip. In order to participate in the Plan in time for this dividend, Enrolment Forms for registered holders must be received by TSX Trust Company at P.O. Box 4229, Postal Station A, Toronto, Ontario, M5W 0G1, or by facsimile at 1-888-488-1416, before the close of business on April 9, 2026. Beneficial or non-registered holders of the Bank's common shares wishing to join the Plan must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to enroll in advance of the above date.

Registered holders who participate in the Plan and who wish to terminate that participation so that cash dividends to which they are entitled to be paid on and after April 30, 2026 are not reinvested in common shares under the Plan must deliver written notice to TSX Trust Company at the above address by no later than April 9, 2026. Beneficial or non-registered holders who participate in the Plan and who wish to terminate that participation so that cash dividends to which they are entitled to be paid on and after April 30, 2026 are not reinvested in common shares under the Plan must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to terminate participation in the Plan in advance of April 9, 2026.

The Bank also announced that dividends have been declared on the following Non-Cumulative Redeemable Class A First Preferred Shares of the Bank, payable on and after April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2026:

Series 1, in an amount per share of $0.310625;

Series 16, in an amount per share of $0.3938125;

Series 18, in an amount per share of $0.3591875;

Series 27, in an amount per share of $28.75; and

Series 28, in an amount per share of $36.16.

The Bank for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation advises that the dividend declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2026 and all future dividends will be eligible dividends unless indicated otherwise.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

For more information contact: Jennifer dela Cruz, Business Management Specialist, Treasury and Corporate Securities, Legal Department - Shareholder Relations, (416) 944-6367, Toll free 1-866-756-8936; Gabrielle Sukman, Senior Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, (416) 983-1854