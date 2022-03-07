TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced that it has filed its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular with securities regulators. The document is also available online at www.td.com/annual-meeting/2022.

The management proxy circular contains information for shareholders regarding TD's annual meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of TD's Board of Directors, the appointment of TD's auditor and shareholder proposals. Information regarding an advisory vote by shareholders on the approach to executive compensation is also disclosed in the management proxy circular. The meeting will be held virtually on April 14, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EST via live webcast online and via live audio-only access by telephone. Details for the webcast and phone line can be found here: www.td.com/annual-meeting/2022.

If circumstances permit, the Bank may determine to add an in-person component and hold the annual meeting as an in-person and virtual hybrid meeting. If such determination is made, the in-person component of the meeting would be conducted in accordance with applicable health guidelines and regulations, and in a manner that prioritizes the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and community. Any changes to the format of the annual meeting will be posted on www.tsxtrust.com, on our website at www.td.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This year, the Bank is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular to its common shareholders. These documents can be found online at www.td.com, the website of our transfer agent, www.tsxtrust.com, SEDAR and EDGAR. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the circular and in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which will be mailed to common shareholders.

We remind shareholders that they can vote their shares in advance of the annual meeting. Instructions are included in the management proxy circular.

"In 2021, TD delivered for all of its stakeholders, advancing its strategic and operating priorities and investing in new capabilities and innovation to serve customers' changing needs. The Bank's strong performance and capital position enabled a dividend increase announcement in the fourth quarter," said Brian Levitt, TD's Board Chair. "We also made important progress on our ESG priorities, joined the UN-convened Net Zero Banking Alliance and advanced the work needed to help promote inclusive and sustainable growth for the Bank and the economies we support. In recognition of our efforts, we were named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the eighth consecutive year and are once again listed on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. I would like to thank our colleagues for their tremendous efforts, our customers for their trust, and our shareholders for their ongoing support."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on January 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Natasha Ferrari, Manager, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group, [email protected], 416-400-9098