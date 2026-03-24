Marks the largest Canadian dollar denominated green bond offering issued by a Canadian financial institution, per Bloomberg

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"), has issued its sixth sustainable-labelled bond, in the amount of CAD $1.5 billion. TD's total sustainable bonds issuances have now reached over CAD $5 billion since 2014.

"TD's latest green bond is another important milestone in our work to support our clients as they pursue sustainable growth," said Nicole Vadori, Vice President and Head of Sustainability at TD. "This issuance builds on the Bank's established sustainable financing program, helping us deliver value while meeting strong demand for sustainable investment."

TD's sustainable financing program focuses on supporting long-term growth and new opportunities for clients, and is aligned with the Bank's broader sustainability strategy – Protect, Adapt, and Grow. Across the Bank's engagement, TD's efforts aim to position the Bank and its clients for success and resilience.

"The Canadian sustainable capital markets are poised for growth, and TD's latest issuance is a noteworthy contribution," said Susan Thompson, Managing Director and Head of Global Sustainable Finance & Advisory at TD Securities. "We remain focused on collaborating with issuers and investors to support this segment of the market."

For more information, please visit: https://www.td.com/ca/en/about-td/for-investors/investor-relations/fixed-income-investor/debt-information/sustainable-bonds.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on January 31, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For more information please contact: Astrid Krizus, [email protected].