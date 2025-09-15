TD Bank Group Continues Multi-Year Support for CCRAN's "My Colorectal Cancer Consultant" Online Tool, Empowering Patients Through Personalized, Evidence-Based Support

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - For the third consecutive year, the Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN), a national registered charity dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating on behalf of colorectal cancer patients and caregivers, is proud to announce the renewal of funding from TD Bank Group (TD) in support of its innovative 'My Colorectal Cancer Consultant' program.

My CRC Consultant is an online tool that provides metastatic colorectal cancer patients with personalized reports. Post this CCRAN's "My Colorectal Cancer Consultant" is an online tool for metastatic colorectal cancer patients. (CNW Group/Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN))

Colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada, underscoring the urgent need for accessible, evidence-based resources that guide patients through complex treatment decisions. My Colorectal Cancer Consultant is a biomarker-driven online tool that provides metastatic colorectal cancer patients with personalized reports outlining potential drug therapy options they can discuss with their treating oncologist.

Now in its fourth year, the program has become a trusted digital companion for patients and caregivers across Canada. By helping individuals understand their unique diagnosis and treatment landscape, the tool encourages more informed, collaborative conversations between patients and their healthcare teams.

"The renewal of TD's support represents far more than funding, it represents a shared commitment to patients and families facing one of the most difficult journeys of their lives," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO of CCRAN. "This sustained collaboration ensures that we can continue delivering a resource that not only informs but truly empowers patients with the knowledge and confidence to take an active role in their care."

"Supporting initiatives that help increase access to health tools and services is one way we aspire to contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve," said Alicia Rose, AVP, Social Impact & Strategy, Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group. "Through the TD Ready Commitment, we're proud to support organizations like CCRAN that are developing innovative approaches to helping people navigate complex heath issues and connect to the care and resources they need."

With TD's ongoing support, CCRAN is positioned to expand the reach of My Colorectal Cancer Consultant to more Canadians, ensuring that patients are better equipped to navigate their diagnosis with clarity, competence, and hope.

About CCRAN:

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and wellbeing of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support , education , and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to help improve patients' quality of life, as well as their longevity.

CCRAN has recently expanded its patient-focused mandate to serve multiple tumour type patients through its Health Technology Assessment (HTA) patient evidence submissions, educational events, advocacy initiatives, and patient programming, to ultimately reduce the burden of cancer in Canada.

My Colorectal Cancer Consultant can be accessed, for free, here: https://www.ccran.org/my-crc-consultant.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

For media enquiries, please contact [email protected]