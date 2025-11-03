CCRAN Leads National Dialogue on Early Age Onset Cancer: 5th Annual Early Age Onset Cancer (EAOC) Symposium Highlights Urgent Need for System-Level Changes

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - While incidence trends vary by tumour type, several cancers are on the rise among adults below the age of 50. Colorectal cancer rates, for example have been increasing by approximately 1.8% per yearover the past two decades. To address this disturbing trend across tumour types and its implications for younger adults, the Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) will convene national experts for its 5th Annual Early Age Onset Cancer (EAOC) Virtual Symposium on November 20–21, 2025, an event dedicated to advancing research, policy, and care for younger adults affected by cancer.

CCRAN's EAOC Symposium (CNW Group/Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN))

This free, two-day, virtual event across cancer types will bring together leading clinicians, researchers, policymakers, and patient advocates to explore innovative strategies for earlier detection, age – appropriate personalized treatment and improved long-term outcomes for younger adults facing cancer.

"The rising incidence of cancer among individuals under the age of 50 continues to outpace awareness and system readiness," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO of CCRAN. "This year's Symposium underscores the urgent need to address the systemic barriers that delay detection and diagnosis and limit access to timely, personalized care. Through collaborative discussion and evidence-based advocacy, we are working toward a future where every young patient receives the equitable and comprehensive support they deserve."

Under the theme, "Advancing Sustainable & Personalized Care for Early Age Onset Cancer Patients: Addressing Systemic Barriers to Improve Outcomes," the 2025 Symposium will feature sessions on:

Lowering the screening age for colorectal cancer and improving early detection readiness in primary care.

Access to advanced diagnostics such as comprehensive genomic profiling to enable access to precision medicine.

Health equity and inclusion, exploring cancer experiences among marginalized populations.

Psychosocial and financial support, with dedicated sessions on fertility, intimacy, financial navigation, and survivorship for young adults.

National survey findings revealing the lived experiences and unmet needs of Canadian patients aged 18–49 diagnosed with cancer.

A key highlight will be a discussion focusing on the research findings generated from CCRAN's Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) cost–benefit analysis study across five tumour types in Canada. The session will speak to the evidence supporting the implementation of CGP as a standard of cancer care in Canada and how these findings can inform health policy, investment decisions, and national system adoption to help improve metastatic cancer patient outcomes.

This year's agenda will also include a roundtable of national patient advocacy groups representing multiple tumour types, calling for the establishment of dedicated Early Age Onset Cancer clinics across Canada to improve care navigation and survivorship support.

The Symposium builds on CCRAN's ongoing national initiatives, including its pan-tumour EAOC patient survey, designed to ensure young adults receive age-appropriate, multidisciplinary care. Although the event takes a pan-tumour approach, this year's program will include a special spotlight on lung cancer, highlighting new advancements in treatment, comprehensive genomic profiling, and access to precision medicines for younger cancer patients.

Registration is free and open to all. Registrants will have access to the live sessions and post-event recordings.

Register now at http://www.bit.ly/EAOC25

CCRAN gratefully acknowledges the support of Merck, the Gold Sponsor of the 2025 EAOC Symposium, the balance of the Symposium sponsors, and the 21 collaborating patient organizations (please see addendum)

About CCRAN

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and wellbeing of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support, education, and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to help improve patients' quality of life, as well as their longevity.

CCRAN has expanded its patient-focused mandate to serve multiple tumour type patients through its Health Technology Assessment (HTA) patient evidence submissions, educational events, advocacy initiatives, and patient programming, to ultimately reduce the burden of cancer in Canada.

Addendum

AYA Can

Brain Tumour Foundation

Canadian Breast Cancer Network

Canadian Cancer Survivor Network

Canadian Immunocompromised Advocacy Network

Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders

Childhood Cancer Canada

Cholangio -Hepatocellular Carcinoma Canada

Coalition Priorité Cancer au Québec

Craigs Cause Pancreatic Cancer Society

GIST Sarcoma Life Raft Group Canada

HPV Global Action

Immunocompromised People Are Not Expendable

Inspire Health Supportive Cancer Care

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

Lung Cancer Canada

Myeloma Canada

My Gut Feeling – Stomach Cancer Foundation of Canada

Pancreatic Cancer Canada

Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada

Young Adult Cancer Canada

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

For media enquiries, please contact CCRAN's Communications Manager, Mide Coker at [email protected]