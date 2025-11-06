Precision Testing Saves Lives: CCRAN and The Conference Board of Canada Highlight the Power of Genomic Testing in Cancer Care

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) announced the release of new research in collaboration with The Conference Board of Canada (CBoC), revealing how universal access to an advanced diagnostic test called comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) could transform cancer care across the country. Among patients diagnosed with stage IV cancers, there remains a significant gap in access to precision diagnostics, such as CGP, that guide timely and targeted treatment. Inconsistent access to CGP across provinces limits the system's ability to deliver equitable and effective care for metastatic cancer patients.

The research discloses the health and economic impact of publicly funding CGP for the top five leading cancers according to mortality in the metastatic setting: lung, colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and prostate. Together, these cancers account for nearly 60 per cent of all cancer mortality in Canada.

The findings are striking. For the approximately 135,000 Canadians expected to be diagnosed with these cancers, at stage IV, between 2025 and 2030, adopting universal access to CGP could lead to:

More than 3,400 life-years gained

Over $180 million in societal benefits , driven by improved survival and productivity

, driven by improved survival and productivity Average cost savings to the healthcare system to the tune of $87M-$134M or $715–$2,495 per patient, while keeping diagnostic costs under 5% in overall cost per patient

"This collaboration with CCRAN demonstrates the value of connecting patient advocacy with rigorous, evidence-based research," said Eddy Nason, Director, Health, The Conference Board of Canada. "Our findings show that implementing comprehensive genomic profiling across Canada could not only improve outcomes for patients but also create a more efficient and sustainable health system."

Despite Canada's leadership in cancer research, access to CGP remains fragmented and inequitable. Only a few provinces offer partial public funding, while others rely on pilot projects or academic programs, leaving many patients without access to these life-changing tests. This fragmented approach slows diagnosis, limits access to targeted therapies and clinical trials, and places Canada behind countries like the U.S. and those in Western Europe, where CGP is already a standard of care.

"Precision medicine saves lives," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President and CEO of CCRAN. "Comprehensive genomic profiling enables faster, more accurate diagnoses and ensures that every patient can receive their optimal treatment, at the right time. This is not a luxury - it's a necessity required for sustainable, equitable cancer care delivery in Canada."

The report emphasizes that without coordinated national action, Canada risks missing a critical opportunity to modernize its cancer care system. It calls for a pan-Canadian framework to align diagnostics and therapies, strengthen testing capacity, and harmonize data collection across provinces - ensuring that innovations in precision medicine translate into real-world benefits for patients and the health system alike. Shifting to the universal use of CGP could save lives and increase societal benefits, all while costing less than Canada's current approach. This all means improved outcomes, more affordable diagnostics, and timely diagnosis for Canadians experiencing one of the most challenging health messages anyone could ever receive in their lifetime.

This collaboration between CCRAN and The Conference Board of Canada combines expertise in genomics, health economics, oncology and system-level policy to produce the first national analysis quantifying the value of CGP. This research provides the first pan-Canadian evidence to guide those decisions--ensuring that genomic innovation translates into sustainable, equitable benefits for patients, the health system and broader Canadian society.

CCRAN remains steadfast in its commitment to improving the lives of cancer patients and caregivers through support, education, research, and advocacy. From evidence-based patient programming and peer-support networks to national policy engagement and commissioned studies such as this, CCRAN continues to bridge the gap between patient experience and system level change, across cancer types supported by 24 patient groups, in solidarity, who share CCRAN's passion and commitment for policy level change in Canada. Read the full report here

About CCRAN

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and wellbeing of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support, education, and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to help improve patients' quality of life, as well as their longevity.

CCRAN has expanded its patient-focused mandate to serve multiple tumour type patients through its Health Technology Assessment (HTA) patient evidence submissions, educational events, advocacy initiatives, and patient programming, to ultimately reduce the burden of cancer in Canada.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

For media enquiries, please contact CCRAN's Communications Manager, Mide Coker at [email protected]