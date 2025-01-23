TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") (TSX: TD) today announced that Jacqueline (Jackie) Sanjuas has been appointed Global Head of Financial Crime Risk Management. She will also continue serving as U.S. Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) Officer. Ms. Sanjuas will report jointly to the Group Head and Chief Risk Officer, TD Bank Group, and the U.S. Chief Risk Officer. She succeeds Herb Mazariegos, Senior Vice President, Financial Crime Risk Management, TD Bank Group, who will be leaving the Bank. Mr. Mazariegos will support a smooth transition.

Ms. Sanjuas joined TD in January 2024. She has more than 20 years of experience in compliance and risk management and previously served as Head of U.S. Financial Crimes, BSA and Chief Compliance Officer at a large U.S. bank. In the past year, Ms. Sanjuas has driven critical change and enhancements to the Bank's U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) program.

In addition, Stephen Joyce, Vice President, Financial Crime Risk Management, Transformation Delivery and Enablement, will take on the role of Interim Head of Financial Crime Risk Management for TD's Canadian and International operations (non-U.S.). He will report to Ms. Sanjuas. These changes are effective today.

