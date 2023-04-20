TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) and (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 21, 2023 were elected as directors of TD. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Cherie Brant 923,779,633 99.6 3,308,840 0.4 Amy W. Brinkley 909,469,060 98.1 17,619,413 1.9 Brian C. Ferguson 918,045,094 99.0 9,043,379 1.0 Colleen A. Goggins 917,750,430 99.0 9,338,043 1.0 David E. Kepler 920,304,297 99.3 6,784,012 0.7 Brian M. Levitt 898,718,409 96.9 28,370,064 3.1 Alan N. MacGibbon 921,291,993 99.4 5,796,480 0.6 Karen E. Maidment 910,996,688 98.3 16,091,785 1.7 Bharat B. Masrani 920,189,460 99.3 6,899,013 0.7 Claude Mongeau 923,633,346 99.6 3,455,127 0.4 S. Jane Rowe 920,267,000 99.3 6,823,138 0.7 Nancy G. Tower 924,778,176 99.8 2,310,297 0.2 Ajay Virmani 922,046,625 99.5 5,041,848 0.5 Mary Winston 920,815,244 99.3 6,273,229 0.7



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

