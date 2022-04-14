TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors Français

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) and (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 14, 2022 were elected as directors of TD.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Cherie Brant

953,405,500

99.8

2,153,618

0.2

Amy W. Brinkley

936,782,509

98.0

18,776,609

2.0

Brian C. Ferguson

946,237,215

99.0

9,321,903

1.0

Colleen A. Goggins

945,956,217

99.0

9,602,901

1.0

Jean-René Halde

951,885,501

99.6

3,673,617

0.4

David E. Kepler

952,215,284

99.7

3,343,834

0.3

Brian M. Levitt

917,501,566

96.0

38,057,552

4.0

Alan N. MacGibbon

947,489,763

99.2

8,069,355

0.8

Karen E. Maidment

943,821,039

98.8

11,738,079

1.2

Bharat B. Masrani

949,618,998

99.4

5,940,120

0.6

Nadir H. Mohamed

939,479,293

98.3

16,079,825

1.7

Claude Mongeau

952,888,751

99.7

2,670,367

0.3

S. Jane Rowe

953,108,310

99.7

2,450,808

0.3

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. 

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on January 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

