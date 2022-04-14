TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) and (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 14, 2022 were elected as directors of TD. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Cherie Brant 953,405,500 99.8 2,153,618 0.2 Amy W. Brinkley 936,782,509 98.0 18,776,609 2.0 Brian C. Ferguson 946,237,215 99.0 9,321,903 1.0 Colleen A. Goggins 945,956,217 99.0 9,602,901 1.0 Jean-René Halde 951,885,501 99.6 3,673,617 0.4 David E. Kepler 952,215,284 99.7 3,343,834 0.3 Brian M. Levitt 917,501,566 96.0 38,057,552 4.0 Alan N. MacGibbon 947,489,763 99.2 8,069,355 0.8 Karen E. Maidment 943,821,039 98.8 11,738,079 1.2 Bharat B. Masrani 949,618,998 99.4 5,940,120 0.6 Nadir H. Mohamed 939,479,293 98.3 16,079,825 1.7 Claude Mongeau 952,888,751 99.7 2,670,367 0.3 S. Jane Rowe 953,108,310 99.7 2,450,808 0.3

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

