Chun becomes Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking Tim Wiggan appointed Group Head, Wealth Management and Insurance

Michael Rhodes to leave TD for an outside opportunity

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) today announced changes to its Senior Executive Team, that reflect the strength of the Bank's leadership bench.

Ray Chun becomes Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking, effective immediately. Most recently, Chun served as Group Head, Wealth Management and Insurance. He joined TD in 1992 and has held various leadership roles across the Bank, including in Personal Banking Products, Branch Banking, TD Waterhouse Private Client Group, TD Direct Channels Sales, and Customer Experience & Operations and as President of TD Insurance.

"Ray is a proven leader with a strong track record of building successful businesses, delivering innovative solutions and developing talent. He brings a deep understanding of the market and a relentless focus on the customer to his new role," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group.

Tim Wiggan is appointed Group Head, Wealth Management and Insurance, effective immediately, and joins the Senior Executive Team. Most recently, Wiggan served as Vice Chair, TD Securities (TDS) and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking. Over more than twenty-five years at TD, he has held progressively senior leadership roles, including as Co-Head of Global Markets and Head of Equities and Commodities at TDS. Wiggan was also CEO of TD Asset Management for nearly four years from 2013 to late 2016.

"Tim has demonstrated his ability to grow both our Wealth and Capital Markets businesses and to develop long-term trusted relationships with our clients. He will continue to leverage OneTD, expand our Canadian, U.S. and international Wealth business, and deliver the next phase of growth in Wealth Management and Insurance," said Masrani.

Michael Rhodes, Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking, will leave TD to pursue an opportunity at another organization. Since joining TD in 2011, Michael has helped strengthen the Bank, innovate, and deliver for our customers.

"I want to thank Michael for his many contributions to TD's success and wish him the very best for the future," said Masrani.

