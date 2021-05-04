TD Bank and Toyota Canada rank in the Top 20 of the world's most creative and effective ads

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Throughout 2020, Kantar, the world's leading data-driven insights and consulting company, tested more than 10,000 ads for clients around the world. Out of those thousands of television and digital ads, TD Bank's "Keeping your business moving forward" (agency: Leo Burnett) and Toyota Canada's "Vente Étiquettes Rouges" (agency: The Showroom) ranked 9th and 14th respectively in terms of the most creative and effective ads globally. Both ads received 2021 Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards, which are the only creative awards that are judged by consumers.

"Great creative drives short term sales and builds long-term brand equity," said Stacy Amarelo, Kantar Canada's Creative Domain Lead, "The TD Bank and Toyota Canada ads demonstrated a strong ability to do both. Seeing two local ads recognized in the top 20 is a tremendous accomplishment for Canadian creative on the world stage."

From an analysis of the 10,000+ ads evaluated in 2020, Kantar uncovered five habits that set apart the world's most effective advertisers:

Be distinctive: Create the ability to be noticed and remembered in a world where there's a profusion of ads. Your ad is not just competing in its category; it is competing for attention against the world. At a minimum, stand out from the category, and ideally from any other advertising. Brand intrinsically: Make sure that the attention won by the ad is at the service of the brand. Get your branding cues right. Be meaningfully different: To grow market share or defend premium pricing, you need to fulfill consumers' functional, emotional and social needs in the category AND illustrate your uniqueness compared to the competition. Trigger an emotional response: Making the viewer feel something wins engagement for the ad, bypassing the natural tendency to screen out advertising. It also has positive effects on the brand's emotional associations. Talk with your consumer: Successful marketers know they can get 'too close' to their brand and lose perspective, so they listen to viewer feedback during the creative development process and refine their ads accordingly.

To learn more about the winning tactics and habits, download our complementary booklet, 'The five habits of highly effective advertisers', here.

About the awards: All ads were tested with Kantar's LINK pre-testing solution which is independently validated to predict how an ad will deliver ROI for brands in the short term and the long term. It's the world's most trusted ad testing solution, having been used over 215,000 times. It offers predictive and diagnostic measures to guide ad optimization to maximize ROI. Available on Kantar Marketplace with both serviced and self-serve DIY options, you can test ads with confidence in as few as 24 hours.

About Kantar: Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

Learn more about Link ad testing on Kantar Marketplace.

SOURCE Kantar Canada Inc.

For further information: Priscilla Dixon, Kantar, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.kantar.com/north-america

