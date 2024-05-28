The 2024 TD Scholarships for Community Leadership program recognizes students from across Canada for their leadership and contributions to their communities

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -, May 28, 2024 - Today, TD Bank Group (TD) is pleased to announce the 20 recipients of its 2024 TD Scholarships for Community Leadership program. This year's recipients have been recognized for their outstanding leadership achievements and contributions to support change, nurture progress and help communities thrive. From leading skills-building programs to helping their fellow students develop technology, language, and mathematics capabilities, to fostering community connectedness, and leading physical and mental health initiatives, these recipients are being recognized for the mark they are helping to make in their classrooms and communities.

"AT TD, one of the ways we help deliver on our purpose is by supporting the changemakers of today and tomorrow, who embody exceptional community spirit and leadership and have the potential to make a meaningful impact in the years to come" says Alicia Rose, AVP, Social Impact. "Through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's corporate citizenship platform, we're proud to offer this scholarship program to support these outstanding students who are dedicating their time, talents and energy to support change and nurture progress, as they begin the next step of their educational journey."

This year's recipients are:

Muhammad Ahmed , Collège Miles Macdonell Collegiate, Winnipeg, MB

Collège Miles Macdonell Collegiate, Albany Benson , Chippewa Secondary School, North Bay, ON

Chippewa Secondary School, Prisha Bhavsar , Stouffville District Secondary School, Whitchurch- Stouffville, ON

Stouffville District Secondary School, Whitchurch- Chetanbir Brar, Garibaldi School, Maple Ridge, BC

Garibaldi School, Kasey Budgell , Valmont Academy, Kings Point, NL

Valmont Academy, Omar Elgazzar , Maxwell Heights Secondary School, Oshawa, ON

Maxwell Heights Secondary School, Béatrice Girard, Cégep Limoilou, campus de Charlesbourg , Boischatel, QC

Cégep Limoilou, campus de , Jackson Hurley , Charles P. Allen High School , Halifax, NS

, Evan Johnson , Stratford District Secondary School, Stratford, ON

Stratford District Secondary School, Sara Kanafani , Stevenson-London Secondary, Richmond, BC

Stevenson-London Secondary, Clara Misener , Perth and District Collegiate Institute, Perth, ON

and District Collegiate Institute, Alexander Mocanu , Collège Marianopolis, Montréal, QC

Collège Marianopolis, Montréal, QC Aaliyah Pirani , Western Canada High School, Calgary, AB

Western Canada High School, Ché Silvera, Upper Canada College , Toronto, ON

, Lucy Stobbe , Bishop James Mahoney , Saskatoon, SK

Bishop , Inemesit Usoro-Udo , Saint John High School , Saint John, NB

Saint , Ainsley Wood , Kelowna Secondary School, Kelowna, BC

Kelowna Secondary School, Fazayl Zahra, Wetaskiwin Composite High School, Wetaskiwin, AB

Wetaskiwin Composite High School, Candice Zhong , Dawson College , Brossard, QC

, Leah Casey , Holy Spirit High School, Conception Bay South, NL

"Becoming a TD Scholarships for Community Leadership recipient changed the course of my university experience. I no longer had to worry about financing my education and working part time while studying" says Besan Jadalowen, 2022-2023 TD Scholarship for Community Leadership recipient. "And now as an alumni, I am grateful to be connected with a network of young influencers who want to make an impact just like me!"

Since 1995, 580 Canadian high-school students have received a TD Scholarship for Community Leadership for their post-secondary education totaling $29 million from TD. Each year, 20 scholarships are available to be awarded to students in their last year of high- school or CEGEP (in Quebec) and have a value of up to $70,000, including up to $10,000 for tuition and $7,500 for living expenses per year for a maximum of 4 years. Recipients also have the chance to make lifelong connections through summer employment with TD or at a community organization funded by TD through the TD Ready Commitment, as well as mentorship and networking opportunities.

To learn more about this year's recipients and for complete information about the TD Scholarships for Community Leadership program, including eligibility requirements and the selection process, please visit: www.td.com/scholarship. Applications for 2025 scholarships will be available online starting September 2024.

In addition to the TD Scholarship for Community Leadership program, TD also has the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples program – managed by AFOA Canada—a not-for-profit led by Indigenous Peoples. This program has 25 scholarships available to be awarded annually, worth up to $60,000 over four years. Applications for this program for the September 2025 school year will be available online starting in September 2024.

