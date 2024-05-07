Ranked #1 in Dealer Satisfaction among Non-Captive Lenders with Prime and Non-Prime Retail Credit

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Auto Finance Canada (TDAF) is proud to be named #1 in Dealer Satisfaction among Non-Captive Lenders with Prime and Non-Prime Retail Credit in the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study. Announced today, TDAF won two 2024 Dealer Satisfaction segments, achieving its seventh consecutive J.D. Power award in the non-captive non-prime segment.

The benchmark study, now in its 26th year, captures responses from 6,164 finance provider evaluations across three segments, all from new-vehicle dealerships in Canada and was fielded over the course of five weeks in February and March 2024.

"I'm so proud of this team and their relentless commitment to putting the customer at the centre of everything we do," said Michael McGhee, Senior Vice President and Head, TD Auto Finance Canada. "Winning this award is an incredible accomplishment, but it's also a reminder of how much trust and loyalty our customers place in us. On behalf of TDAF, our sincere thanks to all our valued customers for their business."

The Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction across four factors with TD ranking first for all factors including:

Finance provider offerings

Funding process

Credit staff relationship

Sales representative relationship

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets on January 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behaviour, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.

