TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Auto Finance Canada (TDAF) is proud to be named #1 in Dealer Satisfaction among Non-Captive Non-Prime Lenders with Retail Credit in the J.D. Power 2025 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study. For two years in a row, TDAF won two Dealer Satisfaction segments, and has now achieved its eighth consecutive J.D. Power award in the non-captive non-prime segment.

J.D. Power, the premier source of benchmark ratings, has been leveraging its methodology to provide unbiased, independent ratings since 1968. The automotive benchmark study, now in its 27th year, captures responses from 5,974 finance evaluations across three segments, all from new-vehicle dealerships in Canada and was fielded in February 2025.

"At TDAF, our clients are at the centre of everything we do. I am exceptionally proud of this team and the results we have achieved together," said Michael McGhee, Senior Vice President and Head, TD Auto Finance Canada. "Achieving our eighth consecutive J.D. Power award is remarkable, and I want to offer a wholehearted and sincere thank you to all our clients for their trust."

The Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study measures satisfaction across four factors with TD ranking first for all factors including finance provider offerings, funding process, credit staff relationships, and sales representative relationship.

