TD Asset Management Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Priti Shokeen, Head of ESG Research & Engagement, TD Asset Management (TDAM) and her team, joined by Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the addition of three Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) to its expanding ESG solution suite: TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF "TMEC", TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF "TMEU" and TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF "TMEI".

TMX Group congratulates TD Asset Management on the launch of three ESG ETFs (TSX:TMEC / TSX:TMEU / TSX:TMEI)

The TD Morningstar ESG Equity Index ETFs were built to provide investors with similar exposure to broad market indexes while investing in best-in-class companies driving positive change. For more information on these TD ETFs, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, please visit www.TD.com/etfs 

