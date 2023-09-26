The new TD Alternative Commodities Pool offers investors exposure to a broad basket of commodities which can help improve portfolio diversification and provide a hedge against inflationary environments

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the launch of the TD Alternative Commodities Pool (the "Pool"), a new actively managed commodities solution which aims to help provide portfolio diversification, capital appreciation, and improved risk adjusted returns.

"We know investors are looking for opportunities to further diversify their portfolios in ways that may protect against inflation and improve risk-adjusted outcomes. Our TD Alternative Commodities Pool is built with this in mind – by offering exposure to a broad basket of commodities, an asset class where we see a lot of opportunities and which has historically moved independently from the prices of stocks and bonds," said Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, TD Asset Management Inc.

The TD Alternative Commodities Pool seeks to generate capital growth with low correlation to equity and fixed income markets over the long-term by capturing returns directly related to the commodity markets.

"Pension funds and other institutional investors have been using commodities in their asset allocations for some time. By introducing a product like the TD Alternative Commodities Pool to market, we are bringing the rigour and sophistication of institutional money management to retail investors," continued Cooper.

TDAM draws upon years of experience in successfully managing commodity and alternative strategies for large institutional clients. The Pool takes an active quantitative and qualitative approach in combination with high quality fundamental research, which differentiates it from passive, systematic, or indexing approaches frequently used by other funds with similar objectives.

The TD Alternative Commodities Pool offers investors exposure to:

Portfolio Diversification: The Pool's commodities exposure is more diversified than single commodity funds such as gold or silver, providing investors with increased diversification through potential exposure to, but not limited to, Energy, Grains, Industrial and Precious Metals, Softs (Coffee, Cotton), Livestock, and Carbon Credits.

TDAM seeks to add value and capabilities through high-quality fundamentals research from its dedicated commodities team.

TDAM seeks to add value and capabilities through high-quality fundamentals research from its dedicated commodities team. Asset Allocation Expertise: TDAM's active management and asset allocation expertise brings innovative solutions and alternative investment strategies to retail investors.

The TD Alternative Commodities Pool can help complement investment portfolios, using an innovative approach that seeks to achieve capital appreciation with a low correlation to equity and fixed income markets over the long term, while also offering the potential to improve diversification and investment outcomes.

Additional information about TD Alternative Commodities Pool, including the simplified prospectus and Fund Facts, can be found at www.TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

TD Alternative Commodities Pool is an alternative mutual fund. It has the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate the Pool from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the use of leverage, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the Pool's objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the Pool decreases in value.

TD Mutual Funds are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios, and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $423 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of June 30, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

