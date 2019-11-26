TD Asset Management launches 10 new ETFs, delivering more portfolio building blocks and value to investors

New ETFs provide innovative opportunities for investors and build upon the portfolio management and research strengths of TDAM

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the addition of 10 new TD Exchange-Traded Funds ("New TD ETFs") to its expansive solution suite. Leveraging the experience and expertise of the investment management and research teams at TDAM in fixed income, asset allocation, real estate and quantitative investing, the New TD ETFs offer features and benefits that are distinctive in the marketplace and deliver great value with competitive pricing.

"We're committed to providing essential building blocks to help Canadians achieve their investment goals," said Robert Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TDAM. "Our new solutions recognize the important role that ETFs can play — from offering exposure to different asset classes, industry sectors and geographic regions to low cost diversification," added Vanderhooft. "Whether you're looking for a one-stop income solution, global exposure, or a core equity ETF, our expanded offering provides greater choice and opportunity for investors in the fast-growing Canadian ETF market."

The New TD ETFs begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today and include:

TD Income Builder ETF (Ticker: TPAY)

A convenient, one-stop ETF solution providing access to the fixed income expertise of TDAM through exposure to a broad spectrum of fixed income TD ETFs

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF (Ticker: TGRE)

An actively managed, globally diversified, real estate fund focused on income and growth, with low volatility, that leverages the extensive investment expertise at TDAM in the real estate sector

TD Q Global Multifactor ETF (Ticker: TQGM)

A core global equity solution offering access to a quantitative strategy that optimally diversifies exposures to multiple factors such as Value, Momentum, Yield and Low Risk

Additionally, TDAM is launching 7 more ETFs that capitalize on the firm's expertise in active fixed income and quantitative investing:

New Fixed Income ETFs Fund Focus TD Canadian Long Term Federal Bond ETF

(Ticker: TCLB) To earn a high rate of interest income by investing primarily in longer

dated Government of Canada securities, with flexibility to invest in

bonds with variable terms and liquidity TD U.S. Long Term Treasury Bond ETF

(Ticker: TULB) To earn a high rate of interest income by investing primarily in longer

dated U.S. Treasury Bonds, with flexibility to invest in bonds with variable

terms and liquidity TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

(Ticker: TUHY) To earn income by investing primarily in high-yield bonds issued by

companies in the U.S. High Yield bond market TD Active Global Income ETF

(Ticker: TGFI) To earn income while preserving capital by investing in fixed income

securities with an asset mix of 50% Investment Grade and 50% High

Yield New Quantitative ETFs Fund Focus TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

(Ticker: TQCD) To earn income and moderate capital growth by using a quantitative

investment approach to invest primarily in dividend-paying equity

securities and other income-producing instruments of companies listed in

Canada TD Q Global Dividend ETF

(Ticker: TQGD) To earn income and moderate capital growth by using a quantitative

investment approach to invest primarily in dividend-paying equity

securities, and other income-producing instruments of companies globally TD Q U.S. Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

(Ticker: TQSM) Long term capital growth by using a quantitative investment approach that

invests in equity securities of small and medium sized U.S. companies

Additional information about TD ETFs, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, can be found at TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TDAM

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $389 billion in assets as at September 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch). All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

